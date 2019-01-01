McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for McDonald's
McDonald's Questions & Answers
The latest price target for McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) was reported by Truist Securities on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $273.00 expecting MCD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.27% upside). 38 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) was provided by Truist Securities, and McDonald's maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of McDonald's, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for McDonald's was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest McDonald's (MCD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $280.00 to $273.00. The current price McDonald's (MCD) is trading at is $252.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.