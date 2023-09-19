Orchestra BioMed, Vital Farms And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded lower on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. OBIO jumped 24.4% to $10.50. The FDA granted an investigational device exemption to initiate BACKBEAT Study evaluating Orchestra biomed's atrioventricular interval modulation therapy (BACKBEAT CNT) for hypertensive patients who are indicated for a dual-chamber cardiac pacemaker.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. RXT rose 20.2% to $1.78 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $3.5 price target.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE gained 16.6% to $2.65.

gained 16.6% to $2.65. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IRWD surged 10% to $9.48.

Conduent Incorporated CNDT rose 9.4% to $3.3703. Conduent and HealthEquity announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to transfer BenefitWallet's Health Savings Account (HSA) portfolio to HealthEquity.

Stem, Inc. STEM climbed 8.6% to $4.88. Stem expanded its India Center Of Excellence, aimed at fostering global growth, optimizing operations, and increasing customer value.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPB rose 8% to $29.17.

rose 8% to $29.17. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN jumped 7.6% to $6.41.

jumped 7.6% to $6.41. Waldencast plc WALD gained 7.3% to $9.41.

gained 7.3% to $9.41. Methanex Corporation MEOH jumped 6.6% to $43.89. Raymond James upgraded Methanex from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $50 to $60.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN rose 6.5% to $1.62.

rose 6.5% to $1.62. The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE surged 6% to $27.11.

surged 6% to $27.11. Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY gained 5.5% to $25.46.

gained 5.5% to $25.46. Semtech Corporation SMTC rose 5% to $25.48. Semtech Director Paul V. Walsh Jr. acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $24.83.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC gained 4% to $36.59.

gained 4% to $36.59. Vital Farms, Inc. VITL rose 4% to $11.36 as the company updated long-term financial targets. The company sets $1 billion net revenue target for 2027.

