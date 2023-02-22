Wingstop, La-Z-Boy, Palo Alto Networks And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks traded slightly lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 10 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR surged 27.4% to $48.26.

surged 27.4% to $48.26. Berry Corporation BRY rose 19.9% to $10.56 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.

rose 19.9% to $10.56 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results. Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR shares gained 19.5% to $45.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.

shares gained 19.5% to $45.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings results and issued guidance. Amyris, Inc. AMRS jumped 16% to $1.5999 after Givaudan announced it will acquire certain cosmetic ingredients from the company.

jumped 16% to $1.5999 after Givaudan announced it will acquire certain cosmetic ingredients from the company. Wix.com Ltd. WIX shares surged 16% to $93.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued guidance.

shares surged 16% to $93.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued guidance. PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG rose 15.1% to $26.10 following better-than-expected Q4 results.

rose 15.1% to $26.10 following better-than-expected Q4 results. La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB gained 14.6% to $31.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

gained 14.6% to $31.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX jumped 13.7% to $8.73 following upbeat quarterly results.

jumped 13.7% to $8.73 following upbeat quarterly results. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD surged 12.7% to $3.4050 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

surged 12.7% to $3.4050 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Ebix, Inc. EBIX gained 12.3% to $18.41.

gained 12.3% to $18.41. Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW gained 12.1% to $187.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong guidance.

gained 12.1% to $187.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong guidance. Wingstop Inc. WING surged 11.8% to $185.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and reaffirmed guidance.

surged 11.8% to $185.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and reaffirmed guidance. The Brink's Company BCO gained 11.3% to $68.75 following upbeat quarterly results.

gained 11.3% to $68.75 following upbeat quarterly results. Constellium SE CSTM jumped 9.7% to $15.28 following Q4 results.

jumped 9.7% to $15.28 following Q4 results. Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH rose 9% to $25.72 following strong quarterly sales.

rose 9% to $25.72 following strong quarterly sales. Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE gained 8.4% to $28.29 following Q4 results.

gained 8.4% to $28.29 following Q4 results. Centrus Energy Corp. LEU jumped 6.4% to $44.78 following upbeat Q4 earnings.

jumped 6.4% to $44.78 following upbeat Q4 earnings. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. FDP gained 5.5% to $30.19 after posting upbeat Q4 results.

