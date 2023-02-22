ñol


Wingstop, La-Z-Boy, Palo Alto Networks And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 22, 2023 10:17 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks traded slightly lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 10 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR surged 27.4% to $48.26.
  • Berry Corporation BRY rose 19.9% to $10.56 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR shares gained 19.5% to $45.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Amyris, Inc. AMRS jumped 16% to $1.5999 after Givaudan announced it will acquire certain cosmetic ingredients from the company.
  • Wix.com Ltd. WIX shares surged 16% to $93.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued guidance.
  • PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG rose 15.1% to $26.10 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB gained 14.6% to $31.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX jumped 13.7% to $8.73 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD surged 12.7% to $3.4050 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Ebix, Inc. EBIX gained 12.3% to $18.41.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW gained 12.1% to $187.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong guidance.
  • Wingstop Inc. WING surged 11.8% to $185.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and reaffirmed guidance.
  • The Brink's Company BCO gained 11.3% to $68.75 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Constellium SE CSTM jumped 9.7% to $15.28 following Q4 results.
  • Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH rose 9% to $25.72 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE gained 8.4% to $28.29 following Q4 results.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. LEU jumped 6.4% to $44.78 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. FDP gained 5.5% to $30.19 after posting upbeat Q4 results.

