Why Planet Labs Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS shares rose 74.7% to $0.4104 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Wednesday.
- Surrozen, Inc. SRZN shares rose 67.3% to $0.7291 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted a narrower Q3 loss.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN rose 54.1% to $0.2366 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Wednesday. Crown ElectroKinetics, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.18 per share.
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ rose 53% to $0.3826 in pre-market trading after B. Riley Financial issued an open letter to Core Scientific shareholders and lenders.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. JNCE shares rose 23.4% to $0.8499 in pre-market trading. Jounce Therapeutics recently presented INNATE Phase 1 and SELECT clinical trial data at the European Society of Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Annual Congress.
- Gritstone bio, Inc. GRTS rose 14.8% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Wednesday. Gritstone bio was recently granted two new US patents for self-amplifying mRNA.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH rose 12.2% to $0.5796 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday.
- Sio Gene Therapies Inc SIOX rose 11.6% to $0.40 in pre-market trading. On December 14, 2022, the company’s board unanimously approved the dissolution and liquidation of the company pursuant to a plan of complete liquidation and dissolution.
- Quotient Limited QTNT rose 11.1% to $0.35 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Wednesday. Quotient recently announced the intent to voluntary delist from the Nasdaq Global Market.
- Nogin, Inc. NOGN rose 10.3% to $0.8998 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Getaround, Inc. GETR rose 9.3% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after dipping 29% on Wednesday. Getaround recently announced closing of business combination with InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM shares rose 9.2% to $0.3495 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Wednesday.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX rose 8.7% to $0.95 in pre-market trading after surging over 10% on Wednesday. Athersys, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $1.15 per share.
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. ABCL rose 7.1% to $10.85 in pre-market trading.
- Planet Labs PBC PL rose 3.3% to $5.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for its third quarter and issued strong full-year revenue guidance.
Losers
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON fell 19.4% to $0.4150 in pre-market trading. Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 105% on Wednesday after the company and GRI Bio announced they entered into a merger agreement.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. GLYC shares fell 17.2% to $1.83 in pre-market trading.
- Drive Shack Inc. DS shares fell 15% to $0.2039 in pre-market trading. Drive Shack shares dropped around 50% on Wednesday after the company announced the intention to voluntarily delist and deregister its securities.
- Meiwu Technology Company Limited WNW fell 10.8% to $2.32 in pre-market trading after surging 41% on Wednesday.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX shares fell 10% to $15.51 in pre-market trading. Novavax proposed an underwritten public offering to sell up to $125 million of its common stock.
- BIMI International Medical, Inc. BIMI fell 9.2% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after climbing 36% on Wednesday. BIMI reported entry into a material definitive agreement for the acquisition of Wuzhou Qiangsheng Hospital Co., Ltd., Suzhou Eurasia Hospital Co., Ltd. and Yunan Yuxi Minkang Hospital Co., Ltd.
- Alight, Inc. ALIT fell 9.2% to $8.15 in pre-market trading. Alight, last week, announced the acquisition of ReedGroup.
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. AIRS shares fell 8.5% to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
- Icosavax, Inc. ICVX fell 8.4% to $8.16 in pre-market trading. Icosavax shares jumped 112% on Wednesday after the company provided a six-month immunogenicity update from its Phase 1/1b trial of IVX-121 against respiratory syncytial virus.
- Bird Global, Inc. BRDS fell 7.7% to $0.19 in pre-market trading.
- Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. YMTX fell 7.6% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 17% on Wednesday. Yumanity Therapeutics, last week, declared a special dividend in connection with the proposed asset sale to Janssen and merger with Kineta.
- Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM fell 7.5% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 2.7% to $152.57 in pre-market trading. Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold around $3.6 billion worth of shares in the company, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
