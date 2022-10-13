ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Progressive, Asana And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 13, 2022 10:48 AM | 2 min read
Progressive, Asana And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Thursday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

  • Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. RLMD shares tumbled 77.6% to $7.09 after the company announced its RELIANCE III study did not achieve its primary endpoint.
  • Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI dropped 25.1% to $7.51. Dragonfly Energy Corp. recently completed business combination with Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD declined 13.3% to $33.57 after declining over 5% on Wednesday.
  • Etsy, Inc. ETSY fell 13% to $92.36. Goldman Sachs recently initiated coverage on Etsy with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $130.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN dipped 12.3% to $61.33. Signature Bank and Coinbase Exchange announced today their expanded relationship.
  • Angi Inc. ANGI dropped 11.6% to $2.3601.
  • Compass, Inc. COMP fell 10% to $2.4375.
  • Sea Limited SE dropped 9.5% to $51.93.
  • First Majestic Silver Corp. AG fell 9.3% to $7.66.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM dipped 9% to $18.03. Truist Securities maintained Affirm Holdings with a Buy and lowered the price target from $45 to $30.
  • The Progressive Corporation PGR fell 8.6% to $110.89 following downbeat Q3 results.
  • ContextLogic Inc. WISH dropped 8.6% to $0.7229.
  • Asana, Inc. ASAN fell 8.3% to $19.27. Keybanc initiated coverage on Asana with a Sector Weight rating.
  • Dada Nexus Limited DADA fell 8.1% to $4.06.
  • Wayfair Inc. W dropped 8.1% to $29.27. Shares of several companies in the broader retail & apparel sector traded lower amid overall market weakness following greater-than-expected September CPI data, which is a potential sign that the Fed will continue to be aggressive in its fight against runaway inflation.
  • Roblox Corporation RBLX dropped 7.4% to $34.42. BTIG maintained Roblox with a Buy and lowered the price target from $58 to $51.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: big losersTop LosersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas