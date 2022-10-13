Why Relmada Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Lower By 84%; Here Are 23 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Laser Photonics Corporation LASE shares rose 45% to $4.24 in pre-market trading. Laser Photonics announced that Coca-Cola recently completed the implementation of its first CleanTech Handheld Laser Blasting system in its manufacturing facilities.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP rose 30.9% to $0.1440 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Wednesday.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC rose 24.2% to $0.21 in pre-market trading. AnPac Bio recently announced board and management changes.
- WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY rose 21.3% to $1.82 in pre-market trading. WISeKey and Swiss Armed Forces signed a partnership agreement to cooperate in the development of space related activities using WISeSAT/Fossa Low-Orbit PicoSatellites Technology.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited DXF rose 21.1% to $0.4239 in pre-market trading after gaining over 23% on Wednesday.
- Meta Materials Inc. MMAT shares rose 13.3% to $1.19 in pre-market trading after jumping 33% on Wednesday. Meta Materials recently received $4.3 million in purchase orders.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM shares rose 12.5% to $46.61 in pre-market trading. Axsome recently reported Sunosi met the primary endpoint in the SHARP study and significantly improved cognitive function in cognitively impaired patients with excessive daytime sleepiness associated with OSA.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS shares rose 12.3% to $0.2810 in pre-market trading.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC rose 11.3% to $17.76 in pre-market trading following Wednesday reports suggesting Google has approved the Truth Social app on the Google Play Store. Digital World is the SPAC merger partner of Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology.
- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. DCT shares rose 11.1% to $11.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for its fourth quarter.
- Immunic, Inc. IMUX rose 10.3% to $10.67 in pre-market trading.
- Equinox Gold Corp. EQX rose 8.3% to $3.66 in pre-market trading.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA rose 6.5% to $34.02 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc DAL rose 3.6% to $30.25 in pre-market trading following Q3 earnings. The company guided Q4 revenue up 5-9% from 2019 levels and said it is on track to achieve its 2024 financial targets of over $7 in EPS and $4 billion of free cash flow.
Losers
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. RLMD fell 84.1% to $5.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported top-line results from Phase 3 RELIANCE III trial for REL-1017 as a monotherapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company said trial 'did not achieve its primary endpoint.'
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO fell 25% to $2.10 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems shares dropped 30% on Wednesday after the company cut FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates and announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT fell 19.4% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after jumping 216% on Wednesday.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK shares fell 15.4% to $1.71 in pre-market trading. Argo Blockchain shares fell around 8% on Wednesday after the company announced an operational update for September.
- Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU shares fell 14.1% to $0.38 in pre-market trading after surging 35% on Wednesday.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. SSNT shares fell 11.4% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP shares fell 10.7% to $0.1543 in pre-market trading. Adamis Pharmaceuticals recently initiated a process to explore a range of strategic and financing alternatives.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR fell 9.4% to $0.34 in pre-market trading. Acorda Therapeutics recently withdrew proposal to increase authorized shares from special meeting of stockholders.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 9.3% to $35.20 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Wednesday.
