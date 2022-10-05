Why Sotera Health Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 13%, Here Are 38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY shares jumped 104% to $2.9201. Shares of this low-float penny stock closed up about 80% on Tuesday.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN rose 91.2% to $0.3674 after dropping 5% on Tuesday.
- SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFS gained 68.3% to $8.50.
- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT shares climbed 50.7% to $4.8520 after the company said it was awarded a second multi-million dollar contract by the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit for the development of an amphibious unmanned system.
- Top Ships Inc. TOPS shares gained 36.1% to $7.39 after jumping 67% on Tuesday. TOP Ships recently reported a 412% surge in net income for the six months ended June 30.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI gained 34.1% to $0.8001.
- Agrify Corporation AGFY rose 30.2% to $0.6080 after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY rose 28% to $0.3405 after declining around 12% on Tuesday.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE gained 23% to $6.10. FaZe recently issued a filing showing issuance of up to roughly 5.92 million shares of common stock, the resale of up to roughly 64 million shares of common stock and the resale of roughly 173,000 warrants.
- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. SABS jumped 18.1% to $0.9095. SAB Biotherapeutics recently released new data at the Options for Control of Influenza (OPTIONS XI) conference.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI gained 17% to $2.05.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO gained 13.3% to $8.12.
- Minim, Inc. MINM rose 13% to close at $0.2380.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD OCG gained 12.5% to $0.8999.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON jumped 11.1% to $0.3349.
- Vicinity Motor Corp. VEV rose 10.5% to $1.15. Vicinity Motor started deliveries of the first Class 3 electric truck to roll off the assembly line in Canada.
- Immunovant, Inc. IMVT gained 8.1% to $8.83. Immunovant recently announced pricing of a $75 million underwritten offering of common stock.
Losers
- Bit Brother Limited BTB shares fell 38% to $0.1981 after jumping 185% on Tuesday.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares dipped 30.1% to $10.13.
- Locafy Limited LCFY dropped 27.1% to $0.3939. Locafy recently announced it officially launched Brand Boost.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC fell 26.5% to $0.2177 after dipping 37% on Tuesday.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI fell 26% to $ 3.7999 after jumping over 105% on Tuesday. B of A Securities recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $7 price target.
- FLJ Group Limited FLJ dropped 23.5% to $1.53.
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC fell 23.4% to $4.5492. AeroClean Technologies shares jumped 85% on Tuesday after the company and Molekule announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock merger.
- Pharming Group N.V. PHAR dipped 15.2% to $9.89. The FDA recently accepted Pharming Group’s marketing application seeking approval for leniolisib for rare primary immunodeficiency activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) in adults and adolescents.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA dropped 13.2% to $0.3049. Troika Media Group recently posted Q4 sales of $85.40 million.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEA fell 13.2% to $1.97.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA shares fell 13.1% to $0.4086 after jumping 62% on Tuesday. CONNEXA recently announced a $5.0 million private placement.
- Sotera Health Company SHC fell 12.8% to $7.01 after Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- 908 Devices Inc. MASS dropped 11.6% to $15.87.
- Nocera, Inc. NCRA shares fell 10.2% to $1.49 after surging around 19% on Tuesday. Nocera and VIE Meixin Institutional Food Development entered into distribution agreement with Farmers Vending Machine.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP declined 10% to $6.50. Citigroup maintained Tupperware Brands with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $11.5 to $8.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH fell 10% to $258.36.
- Immuron Limited IMRN dropped 9.7% to $1.94.
- 2U, Inc. TWOU fell 9.3% to $6.01.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY dropped 9% to $5.94.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 6.5% to $4.2094 after gaining 12% on Tuesday.
- SMART Global Holdings Inc. SGH shares fell 6.3% to $15.91. SMART Global reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
