Why KalVista Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Lower By 59%; Here Are 89 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Losers
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV shares dipped 58.9% to close at $5.85 on Tuesday after the company announced it terminated the KOMPLETE phase 2 clinical trial for KVD824 for the prevention of attacks in people with hereditary angioedema.
- Oblong, Inc OBLG fell 40.3% to close at $0.2390 after jumping 167% on Monday.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE fell 39.1% to close at $4.96 after the company issued a filing showing issuance of up to roughly 5.92 million shares of common stock, the resale of up to roughly 64 million shares of common stock and the resale of roughly 173,000 warrants.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC shares fell 37% to close at $0.2963 after surging around 309% on Monday.
- Verastem, Inc. VSTM dropped 34.6% to close at $0.5718 after the company announced RAMP VS-6766 clinical trials and corporate updates.
- Rallybio Corporation RLYB dropped 27.6% to close at $10.76. Rallybio recently announced preliminary results from its ongoing Phase 1b proof-of-concept study of RLYB212 to prevent fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV fell 22.6% to close at $14.30 after declining over 9% on Monday.
- AXT, Inc. AXTI fell 21.1% to close at $5.53 after the company cut preliminary Q3 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Cryo-Cell International, Inc. CCEL dipped 18.5% to settle at $5.30.
- Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS dipped 17.6% to close at $1.08.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS dropped 17.3% to settle at $0.0630.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS declined 17% to close at $0.3303.
- Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND fell 15.4% to close at $7.44.
- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB dropped 15.3% to close at $1.11. Connect Biopharma announced topline results for the primary analysis population of the pivotal trial of CBP-201, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in China.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX declined 13.7% to close at $1.89.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. COCP fell 13.7% to settle at $0.2587 after the company announced a 1-for-12 reverse stock split.
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. MRVI declined 12.9% to close at $21.59. Maravai LifeSciences announced CEO leadership transition.
- Montauk Renewables, Inc. MNTK declined 11.9% to close at $15.89.
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY fell 11.7% to close at $0.2661 after jumping 34% on Monday.
- Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY fell 10.5% to close at $0.1885. Quanergy announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- MMTec, Inc. MTC dropped 10.3% to close at $1.39.
- FLJ Group Limited FLJ dropped 9.9% to close at $1.73.
- Theratechnologies Inc. THTX shares fell 5.2% to close at $2.18. Theratechnologies announced FDA approval of Trogarzo for administration by IV push.
- Sportradar Group AG SRAD dropped 5.1% to close at $8.31 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $14 to $8.
