BP, Costco, FedEx And Other Big Losers From Friday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 200 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA declined 18% to close at $41.87 after the company reported it has not received any "termination letter" or the like from any government agency regarding any confidential requests for corporate information and documents.

fell 16.4% to close at $10.86. Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS fell 13.4% to settle at $4.92. Shares of several oil & gas companies traded lower amid strength in the dollar and increased fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike.

fell 12.8% to close at $8.12. Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 12.1% to close at $4.14 following reports that the company is looking to raise fresh capital. Credit Suisse recently denied that it is exiting the US market, Bloomberg said.

dropped 11.4% to close at $32.87. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP fell 11.2% to close at $35.48. Shares of several oil & gas companies traded lower amid strength in the dollar and increased fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike.

fell 10.8% to close at $39.60. Shares of several energy companies traded lower amid strength in the dollar and raised fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike. Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK dipped 10.4% to close at $16.22.

dipped 10.4% to close at $16.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation MGY fell 10.1% to close at $18.97.

dropped 9.9% to close at $27.20. SM Energy Company SM dipped 9.6% to close at $35.94. Shares of several energy companies traded lower amid strength in the dollar and raised fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike.

dropped 8.6% to close at $104.60. Costco Wholesale Corporation COST fell 4.3% to close at $466.40. Costco reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday.

fell 4.3% to close at $466.40. Costco reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday. FedEx Corporation FDX fell 3.4% to close at $149.33. FedEx said its adjusted earnings per share dropped to $3.44 for the quarter ended Aug 31 compared to $4.37 in the year-ago period, while revenue increased to $23.2 billion from $22 billion. FedEx also announced plans to repurchase $1.5 billion of its common stock during fiscal 2023. The company said it plans to repurchase $1 billion of its common stock in the second quarter.