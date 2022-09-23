Why T2 Biosystems Is Trading Higher By 18%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- HHG Capital Corporation HHGC shares rose 42.1% to $14.56 in pre-market trading.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY rose 32% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics recently discontinued ongoing Phase 1 trials of RTX-240 and RTX-224 in advanced solid tumors.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO rose 18% to $0.1055 in pre-market trading after the company announced a distribution agreement in the Baltic Region. The company will sell T2Dx Instruments, along with T2Bacteria, T2Candida and T2Resistance Panels through the distributor.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. AQMS rose 15.9% to $0.98 in pre-market trading.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE rose 15.2% to $0.09 in pre-market trading.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc ATXI rose 13.2% to $7.47 in pre-market trading. Avenue Therapeutics shares gained 106% on Thursday after the company received meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted on August 9, 2022, for IV Tramadol. The company also announced the effectiveness of its 1-for-15 reverse split on Sept. 23.
- Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. PRST rose 12.6% to $5.63 in pre-market trading.
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM rose 10.9% to $2.55 in pre-market trading.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT rose 10.6% to $2.08 in pre-market trading. Alaunos Therapeutics recently announced early clinical data from the first patient in its ongoing TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial.
- VEON Ltd. VEON rose 10.6% to $0.4095 in pre-market trading.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX rose 10.1% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after surging around 23% on Thursday.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP rose 8.6% to $0.24 in pre-market trading.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT rose 6.4% to $0.3317 in pre-market trading after surging around 45% on Thursday.
Losers
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV rose 17.5% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI fell 14.1% to $0.5448 in pre-market trading after the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 9-4 that the current benefits of poziotinib did not outweigh its risks.
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd NISN fell 12.3% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Thursday.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT shares fell 12.2% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Thursday.
- Cellectis S.A. CLLS fell 11.5% to $2.37 in pre-market trading. Cellectis, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.36 per share.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA fell 10.2% to $0.3189 in pre-market trading after surging over 46% on Thursday.
- Sphere 3D Corp. ANY fell 9.8% to $0.4870 in pre-market trading. Sphere 3D recently provided Bitcoin production and mining updates for August 2022.
- BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE fell 8.2% to $0.1855 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Thursday.
- Taseko Mines Limited TGB shares fell 7% to $1.20 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 6.6% to $4.40 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse denied that it is exiting the US market, Bloomberg said.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares fell 6.5% to $17.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 39% on Thursday. ShiftPixy, on Wednesday, announced pricing of $5 million private placement.
- Edap Tms SA EDAP shares fell 5.6% to $8.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of public offering of American Depositary Shares.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI fell 5.1% to $4.45 in pre-market trading. bluebird bio shares jumped over 15% on Tuesday after Raymond James maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $8 to $10.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation COST fell 3.1% to $472.38 in pre-market trading. Costco reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday.
- FedEx Corporation FDX fell 1.3% to $152.50 in pre-market trading. FedEx said its adjusted earnings per share dropped to $3.44 for the quarter ended Aug 31 compared to $4.37 in the year-ago period, while revenue increased to $23.2 billion from $22 billion. FedEx also announced plans to repurchase $1.5 billion of its common stock during fiscal 2023. The company said it plans to repurchase $1 billion of its common stock in the second quarter.
