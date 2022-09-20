Why O2Micro International Is Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 25 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN rose 58.2% to $8.70 in pre-market trading. BYND Cannasoft shares jumped over 32% on Monday after the company announced it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% ownership of Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments for $28 million in stock.
- Treasure Global Inc. TGL shares rose 14.5% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Monday.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB rose 11.7% to $0.3797 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 10% on Monday. Revelation Biosciences, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.12 per share.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI rose 11.3% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
- Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT rose 10.8% to $0.9090 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Monday.
- Mega Matrix Corp. MTMT rose 10.7% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after jumping around 17% on Monday.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM rose 10.3% to $2.67 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Monday.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited ATHE rose 9.8% to $0.6149 in pre-market trading.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN rose 7.6% to $0.9201 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Monday.
- O2Micro International Limited OIIM rose 7.1% to $3.17 in pre-market trading after the company announced receipt of a revised preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company.
- Change Healthcare Inc. CHNG rose 6.9% to $27.23 in pre-market trading. A federal judge denied the Justice Department's bid to block UnitedHealth Group from acquiring Change Healthcare.
- Plains GP Holdings, L.P. PAGP rose 6.1% to $13.15 in pre-market trading.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO rose 5.7% to $6.15 in pre-market trading.
- Cognex Corporation CGNX rose 5.4% to $43.99 in pre-market trading as the company boosted its guidance for the third quarter ahead of its analyst day, which is scheduled for Tuesday.
Losers
- Virios Therapeutics, Inc. VIRI fell 72.5% to $0.5488 in pre-market trading after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 10.0 million shares of its common stock at $0.50 per share.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 56.6% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Monday.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 9.8% to $83.00 in pre-market trading after dropping around 15% on Monday.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS fell 9.8% to $1.11 in pre-market trading. Clovis Oncology recently submitted applications for Rubraca label expansion in the US and European Union as first-line maintenance treatment in women with advanced ovarian cancer.
- Valneva SE VALN shares fell 8.6% to $12.29 in pre-market trading after declining around 17% on Monday. Valneva and IDT Biologika will terminate their collaboration following the delivery of inactivated COVID-19 bulk vaccine to Valneva and considering the current order levels and existing inventories.
- Winc, Inc. WBEV fell 7.7% to $0.83 in pre-market trading after jumping around 27% on Monday.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB shares fell 7.7% to $6.07 in pre-market trading. Seres Therapeutics recently announced it completed the rolling submission process for its BLA to the FDA for SER-109 for recurrent C. difficile infection.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS shares fell 6.3% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 17% on Monday. Syros announcesd closing of merger with Tyme Technologies and concurrent private placement.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE fell 5.8% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Monday.
- Ocugen, Inc. OCGN fell 5.6% to $2.01 in pre-market trading.
- Ford Motor Company F fell 4.8% to $14.21 in pre-market trading after the company previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and said inflation-related supplier costs during the third quarter will run about $1.0 billion higher than originally expected. The company also projects to have about 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory at end of third quarter lacking certain parts presently in short supply.
