Uber System Breach Culprits Are Likely The Ones Behind Microsoft, Nvidia And Okta Hack

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 8:05 AM | 1 min read
Uber System Breach Culprits Are Likely The Ones Behind Microsoft, Nvidia And Okta Hack
  • Uber Technologies, Inc UBER has held the Lapsus$ group responsible for its recent hack. The breach had forced Uber to shut down some internal systems temporarily.
  • The culprits gained access after obtaining an external contractor's account credentials. 
  • Uber's "public facing" systems, the databases for storing "sensitive" user data, and the software code underlying its app and services were intact, the Financial Times reported.
  • The alleged hacker claimed access to Uber's Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Web Services account.
  • The teenage hacker claimed to breach the company for fun and might leak source code "in a few months."
  • Lapsus$ was held responsible for the hacks of Microsoft Corp MSFTSamsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLFNvidia Corp NVDA, and Okta Inc OKTA
  • Researchers identified seven individual accounts associated with Lapsus$, indicating more people involved in the group's operations. 
  • The gang was also held responsible for the recent attack on game developer Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc TTWO Rockstar Games involving the Grand Theft Auto series leak due to strong similarities in the attacks.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 0.35% at $31.38 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

