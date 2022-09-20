Uber System Breach Culprits Are Likely The Ones Behind Microsoft, Nvidia And Okta Hack

- Uber Technologies, Inc UBER has held the Lapsus$ group responsible for its recent hack. The breach had forced Uber to shut down some internal systems temporarily.
- The culprits gained access after obtaining an external contractor's account credentials.
- Uber's "public facing" systems, the databases for storing "sensitive" user data, and the software code underlying its app and services were intact, the Financial Times reported.
- The alleged hacker claimed access to Uber's Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Web Services account.
- The teenage hacker claimed to breach the company for fun and might leak source code "in a few months."
- Lapsus$ was held responsible for the hacks of Microsoft Corp MSFT, Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF, Nvidia Corp NVDA, and Okta Inc OKTA.
- Researchers identified seven individual accounts associated with Lapsus$, indicating more people involved in the group's operations.
- The gang was also held responsible for the recent attack on game developer Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc TTWO Rockstar Games involving the Grand Theft Auto series leak due to strong similarities in the attacks.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 0.35% at $31.38 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
