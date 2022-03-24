Hackers Against Okta, Microsoft, NVIDIA Traced To England, Brazil: Bloomberg
- Four cybersecurity researchers investigating Lapsus$ group's hacks against tech companies, including Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA), have traced the attacks to a 16-year-old living with his mother near Oxford, England, Bloomberg reports.
- The researchers employed forensic evidence and publicly available information to tie the teen to Lapsus$.
- Another member of Lapsus$ is suspected to be a teenager residing in Brazil.
- The report added that the researchers identified seven individual accounts associated with Lapsus$, indicating more people involved in the group's operations.
- The researchers initially thought it an automated activity considering the hacker's skills and pace.
- However, Lapsus$ suffered from poor operational security, enabling cybersecurity companies to gain intimate knowledge about the hackers.
- Rival hackers posted the personal information of the teenage hacker in England.
- Price Action: OKTA shares closed lower by 10.7% at $148.55 on Wednesday.
