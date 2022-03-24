 Skip to main content

Hackers Against Okta, Microsoft, NVIDIA Traced To England, Brazil: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 7:52am   Comments
  • Four cybersecurity researchers investigating Lapsus$ group's hacks against tech companies, including Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA), have traced the attacks to a 16-year-old living with his mother near Oxford, England, Bloomberg reports.
  • The researchers employed forensic evidence and publicly available information to tie the teen to Lapsus$.
  • Another member of Lapsus$ is suspected to be a teenager residing in Brazil. 
  • Also Read: Okta's Latest Revelations: The Lapsus$ Hack Affected 366 CustomersMicrosoft Confirms System Hack By The Infamous Lapsus$: BloombergNvidia's Sensitive Data Remains Vulnerable To Ransomware Group's Deadline Which Ends Today
  • The report added that the researchers identified seven individual accounts associated with Lapsus$, indicating more people involved in the group's operations. 
  • The researchers initially thought it an automated activity considering the hacker's skills and pace.
  • However, Lapsus$ suffered from poor operational security, enabling cybersecurity companies to gain intimate knowledge about the hackers.
  • Rival hackers posted the personal information of the teenage hacker in England.
  • Price Action: OKTA shares closed lower by 10.7% at $148.55 on Wednesday.

