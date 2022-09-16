by

A hacker breached Uber Technologies, Inc's UBER computer systems on September 15, leading the company to take several of its internal communications and engineering systems offline as it investigated the hack, the New York Times reports.

The person claiming responsibility for the hack sent images of the email, cloud storage, and code repositories to cybersecurity researchers and the NYT.

"They pretty much have full access to Uber," said Sam Curry, a security engineer at Yuga Labs who corresponded with the hacker. "This is a total compromise, from what it looks like."

Uber instructed employees against using its internal messaging service, Slack, and found that other internal systems were inaccessible.

Shortly before they took the Slack system offline, Uber employees received a message that read, "I announce I am a hacker, and Uber has suffered a data breach." He listed several internal databases that he claimed to compromise. Uber drivers should receive higher pay, he added.

The hacker compromised a worker's Slack account and used it to send the message.

He was 18 years old and had worked on his cybersecurity skills for several years. He said he had broken into Uber's systems because the company had weak security.

The alleged hacker claimed access to Uber's Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Web Services account, the Washington Post reports.

He claimed to breach the company for fun and might leak source code "in a few months."

