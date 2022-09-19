A hacker has published authentic, pre-release footage from the development of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc's TTWO Grand Theft Auto VI, Bloomberg reports.

The footage provides an early and unpolished view of Grand Theft Auto VI plans, though the final version looks much more refined.

Over the weekend, the hacker posted dozens of never-before-seen videos from Grand Theft Auto VI on an online message board. The person on the forum suggested they were the hacker who compromised Uber Technologies, Inc UBER in a high-profile incident last week.

The hacker looked to negotiate a deal and raised the prospect of publishing more internal information about the project.

The hack shocked employees of Rockstar Games, the Take-Two studio that makes Grand Theft Auto.

The release could offer a much-needed boost to the U.S. gaming company, which forecast weak annual sales in August, Reuters reports.

Take-Two had reported first-quarter GAAP net revenue of $1.1 billion, up 36% year-over-year, and a GAAP net loss of 76 cents per share in the first quarter.

The gaming industry, considered by some analysts as "recession-proof," started noticing cracks as inflation-hit consumers checked their spending on entertainment.

The hacker who breached Uber's computer systems led the company to take several internal communications and engineering systems offline as it investigated the hack.

The hacker compromised a worker's Slack account and claimed access to Uber's Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Web Services account,

The 18-year-old hacker claimed to breach the company for fun and might leak source code "in a few months.

Price Action: TTWO shares traded lower by 6.49% at $116.13 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

