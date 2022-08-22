Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates.
- MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company issued a business update. MSP Recovery recently posted Q2 loss of $0.09 per share.
- Signify Health, Inc. SGFY rose 36.8% to $29.00 in pre-market trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon is among the potential bidders for the healthcare company, along with the previously reported CVS.
- Wag! Group Co. PET rose 34.8% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after jumping around 9% on Friday. DA Davidson maintained buy on Wag Group and lowered price target to $11 .
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC rose 28% to $0.2745 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday. Anpac Bio-Medical Science recently named Yuyang Cui as Co-Chairman and co-CEO.
- Reborn Coffee, Inc. REBN rose 21.9% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday. Reborn Coffee recently announced closing of upsized $7.2 million initial public offering.
- Graphex Group Limited GRFX shares rose 20.4% to $3.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 21% on Friday. Graphex Group reported closing of upsized $11.7 million public offering and NYSE American listing.
- Greenbrook TMS Inc. GBNH rose 17.5% to $3.61 in pre-market trading after jumping around 30% on Friday.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF rose 14% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. 180 Life Sciences, last month, announced a $6.5 million registered direct offering.
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX shares rose 13.1% to $1.81 in pre-market trading. Better Therapeutics recently reported Q2 R&D expenses of $4.2 million.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT rose 11% to $53.29 in pre-market trading after jumping 206% on Friday.
- Apexigen, Inc. APGN rose 10.8% to $6.17 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Friday.
- Austin Gold Corp.AUST rose 10.7% to $1.86 in pre-market trading.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA rose 9.4% to $0.3391 in pre-market trading. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported inducement grant under NASDAQ listing rule 5635(c)(4).
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc ADGI rose 9.1% to $4.58 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Friday. Adagio Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.47 per share.
- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD rose 7.3% to $0.9090 in pre-market trading after dropping 17% on Friday.
- Veru Inc. VERU rose 7% to $18.70 in pre-market trading. Veru named Jason Davies as Executive Vice President – General Manager of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America (LATAM), and Asia Pacific (APAC)
for Veru’s Infectious Disease Franchise for Veru International.
Losers
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC shares fell 33% to $12.08 in pre-market trading after Cineworld confirmed possible bankruptcy filing.
- Assure Holdings Corp. IONM fell 30% to $0.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. ADES shares fell 20.4% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported a merger with Arq Limited.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 16.5% to $42.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 23% on Friday.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE fell 13.4% to $0.7879 in pre-market trading. Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares jumped 80% on Friday after the company announced a marketing authorization application for pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency has been submitted to and successfully validated by the European Medicines Agency.
- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS fell 12% to $1.76 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Friday. Heart Test Laboratories was recently granted European Patent titled 'Electrode And Cable Connections In Electrocardiography Systems.'
- OncoCyte Corporation OCX fell 11.5% to $0.80 in pre-market trading. OncoCyte recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.07 per share.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. HYFM fell 11.3% to $3.77 in pre-market trading. The company's co-CEO, last week, disclosed a purchase of 25,000 shares at an average price of $3.73 per share.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY fell 10.6% to $0.80 in pre-market trading. Nova Lifestyle recently posted Q2 sales of $3.80 million.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR fell 10.2% to $0.3104 in pre-market trading. Marker Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.11 per share.
- Otonomy, Inc. OTIC shares fell 9.5% to $0.3801 in pre-market trading on volatility.
- Plains GP Holdings, L.P. PAGP fell 8.3% to $10.95 in pre-market trading. The company recently released Q2 results.
- StoneCo Ltd. STNE fell 6.4% to $8.49 in pre-market trading. StoneCo shares dropped 22% on Friday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- GameStop Corp. GME fell 5.6% to $34.45 in pre-market trading after dropping around 4% on Friday.
