Why Is Turquoise Hill Resources Down By 18%: Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares rose 31.2% to $0.6931 in pre-market trading as the company presented positive data from ongoing ReSPECT™ clinical trials at the Annual Conference on CNS Clinical Trials and Brain Metastases.
- Comstock Inc. LODE shares rose 30.8% to $0.79 in pre-market trading. Comstock Mining, last week, posted a Q2 loss of $0.20 per share.
- Quantum Corporation QMCO rose 24.1% to $2.23 in pre-market trading. Quantum, recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.04 per share on sales of $97.07 million.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX shares rose 21.3% to $1.59 in pre-market trading. Unity Biotechnology shares jumped 54% on Friday after the company announced 12- and 18-week data from its Phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325, which showed a statistically significant and clinical meaningful improvement in mean BVCA.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE rose 19.2% to $8.46 in pre-market trading after surging around 78% on Friday. The company reported a 158% surge in net revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM rose 17.3% to $0.3250 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Friday.
- Clene Inc. CLNN rose 15.9% to $4.00 in pre-market trading.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG shares rose 12.1% to $0.3810 in pre-market trading. Performance Shipping shares dipped around 45% on Friday after the company priced its 33 million share offering at $0.45 per share.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. WWR rose 10.1% to $1.62 in pre-market trading. Westwater Resources recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.07 per share.
- Bird Global, Inc. BRDS rose 9.6% to $0.6890 in pre-market trading. Bird Global is expected to announce its Q2 financial results after market closes on Monday, August 15, 2022.
- UpHealth, Inc. UPH rose 9.2% to $0.95 in pre-market trading.
- PlayAGS, Inc. AGS rose 7.8% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after jumping 25% on Friday. Inspired Entertainment made a $370 million bid to acquire PlayAGS, Reuters reported.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO rose 7.3% to $0.2068 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems recently announced it will explore the potential to develop a rapid molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox.
- NuZee, Inc. NUZE rose 6.9% to $0.8018 in pre-market trading. NuZee recently announced closing of $3.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- WeTrade Group, Inc WETG rose 6.8% to $11.99 in pre-market trading after dropping 20% on Friday. WeTrade entered into a sales agreement with Parkway Medical Limited to sell monkeypox virus test kits and antigen tests for $50 million.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED shares rose 5% to $0.1960 in pre-market trading. Ra Medical Systems, last month, entered into agreements to raise $6.2 million through previously issued warrants and plans strategic merger with Catheter Precision Inc.
Losers
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ shares fell 18.1% to $21.50 in pre-market trading after the company’s special committee rejected Rio Tinto’s offer worth $2.7 billion for the rest 49% stake in the company.
- The Beachbody Company, Inc. BODY fell 17.8% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday. The company recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. RKDA shares fell 15.7% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $5.0 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX fell 13.3% to $0.1513 in pre-market trading
- Embark Technology, Inc.. EMBK fell 10.2% to $0.9598 in pre-market trading. Embark Technology shares jumped 85% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Exicure, Inc. XCUR fell 10.1% to $2.05 in pre-market trading.
- GoHealth, Inc. GOCO fell 9.2% to $0.8160 in pre-market trading after jumping around 42% on Friday.
- Forza X1, Inc. FRZA fell 9% to $6.82 in pre-market trading after climbing 50% on Friday. The company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. ALPP fell 8.9% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Friday. Alpine 4 Holdings posted 1H Sales of $50.9 million.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. EFTR shares fell 7.9% to $0.69 in pre-market trading. eFFECTOR Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.17 per share.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF fell 7.9% to $1.05 in pre-market trading. 180 Life Sciences, last month, announced closing of $6.5 million registered direct offering.
- Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE fell 7.6% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Friday.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 7.1% to $0.5295 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.
- 23andMe Holding Co. ME fell 7% to $4.76 in pre-market trading. 23andMe recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP shares fell 6.1% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 28% on Friday.
