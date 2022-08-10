Why Is CarLotz Higher By More Than 30%: Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- ObsEva SA OBSV shares rose 33.8% to $0.4080 in pre-market trading. ObsEva recently announced a $31 million debt retirement and $11 million debt refinancing.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE shares rose 30.8% to $0.54 in pre-market trading. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.27 per share.
- CarLotz, Inc. LOTZ shares rose 30.6% to $0.7403 in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results and announced a merger agreement with Shift Technologies Inc.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO rose 25.6% to $0.1520 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Tuesday.
- BARK, Inc. BARK rose 20.3% to $2.13 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q1 results.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. SSNT shares rose 17.4% to $4.32 in pre-market trading after jumping over 19% on Tuesday.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD rose 17.3% to $63.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- Synalloy Corporation SYNL rose 15.2% to $15.30 in pre-market trading after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD rose 14.5% to $1.50 in pre-market trading following strong Q1 earnings.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT shares rose 13.5% to $0.3580 in pre-market trading.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED rose 11.2% to $0.1870 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Tuesday. Ra Medical recently announced it entered into agreements to raise $$6.2 million through previously issued warrants.
- NewAge, Inc. NBEV rose 10.3% to $0.29 in pre-market trading.
- Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY rose 9.6% to $20.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX rose 6.4% to $0.2949 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Tuesday.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD rose 5.1% to $2.48 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Tuesday.
- Twitter, Inc. TWTR rose 4.3% to $44.65 in pre-market trading after Elon Musk sold Tesla shares and tweets about importance of avoiding emergency stock sale in "unlikely" event of forced deal.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 2.5% to $871.21 in pre-market trading. Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold $6.85 billion worth of the electric-vehicle maker's shares, according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.
Losers
- OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX shares fell 21.8% to $17.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares fell 20.4% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY shares fell 16.5% to $5.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Roblox Corporation RBLX fell 14.4% to $40.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and announced bookings were 4% down year over year.
- Evotec SE EVO fell 12.4% to $12.35 in pre-market trading. Evotec Biologics and Alpine Immune Sciences expanded partnership for commercial process development of ALPN-303.
- Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. KIND fell 12.2% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and issued weak Q3 forecast.
- Immatics N.V. IMTX fell 11% to $11.06 in pre-market trading. Immatics, on Tuesday, reported Q2 sales of $17.9 million.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 7.8% to $80.87 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter and also shared an updated full year guidance.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR fell 7.6% to $7.21 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Vertex Energy with a Buy and lowered the price target from $25 to $15. Vertex Energy shares dipped 44% on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. ABCL fell 7.3% to $10.29 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q2 sales.
- Alcon Inc. ALC shares fell 5.6% to $71.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
