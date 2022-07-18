Boeing And 24 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

Qudian Inc. QD rose 61.3% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its QD Food ready-to-cook meal business.

rose 61.3% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its QD Food ready-to-cook meal business. AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 40% to $22.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 108% on Friday. The company priced its IPO at $7 per share.

rose 40% to $22.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 108% on Friday. The company priced its IPO at $7 per share. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. ITHX rose 31.4% to $18.39 in pre-market trading after jumping over 40% on Friday. ITHAX Acquisition’s shareholders approved business combination with Mondee.

rose 31.4% to $18.39 in pre-market trading after jumping over 40% on Friday. ITHAX Acquisition’s shareholders approved business combination with Mondee. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG rose 25.8% to $2.83 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Friday. The company reported closing of $20.24 million initial public offering.

rose 25.8% to $2.83 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Friday. The company reported closing of $20.24 million initial public offering. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL rose 17% to $5.85 in pre-market trading. Vertical Aerospace shares jumped 72% on Friday after the company announced FLYINGGROUP has conditionally pre-ordered up to 50 VX4 aircrafts.

rose 17% to $5.85 in pre-market trading. Vertical Aerospace shares jumped 72% on Friday after the company announced FLYINGGROUP has conditionally pre-ordered up to 50 VX4 aircrafts. LumiraDx Limited LMDX rose 16.2% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Friday. LumiraDx, last month, announced it achieved CE Mark for two new Fast Lab Solutions molecular tests, including Dual-Target SARS-CoV-2 STAR Complete and SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B RNA STAR Complete.

rose 16.2% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Friday. LumiraDx, last month, announced it achieved CE Mark for two new Fast Lab Solutions molecular tests, including Dual-Target SARS-CoV-2 STAR Complete and SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B RNA STAR Complete. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. SSY rose 13% to $1.13 in pre-market trading. SunLink Health Systems reported a Q3 loss of $0.14 per share in May.

rose 13% to $1.13 in pre-market trading. SunLink Health Systems reported a Q3 loss of $0.14 per share in May. Bitfarms Ltd. BITF rose 12.8% to $1.32 in pre-market trading. The Paraguayan government has re-approved a cryptocurrency bill which will now regulate crypto mining and trading in the country.

rose 12.8% to $1.32 in pre-market trading. The Paraguayan government has re-approved a cryptocurrency bill which will now regulate crypto mining and trading in the country. McEwen Mining Inc. MUX rose 11.7% to $0.3980 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Friday.

rose 11.7% to $0.3980 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Friday. Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY rose 11.6% to $12.09 in pre-market trading.

rose 11.6% to $12.09 in pre-market trading. Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV rose 11.5% to $142.00 in pre-market trading. Franco-Nevada today is expected to report its second quarter 2022 results on August 10, 2022.

rose 11.5% to $142.00 in pre-market trading. Franco-Nevada today is expected to report its second quarter 2022 results on August 10, 2022. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. EYES rose 10.9% to $2.34 in pre-market trading.

rose 10.9% to $2.34 in pre-market trading. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. CPHI rose 10.4% to $0.2270 in pre-market trading. China Pharma, last month, announced receipt of noncompliance notice from NYSE American.

rose 10.4% to $0.2270 in pre-market trading. China Pharma, last month, announced receipt of noncompliance notice from NYSE American. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL rose 10.3% to $0.44 in pre-market trading.

rose 10.3% to $0.44 in pre-market trading. Meten Holding Group Ltd. METX rose 9.7% to $1.24 in pre-market trading.

rose 9.7% to $1.24 in pre-market trading. Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD rose 9.6% to $2.40 in pre-market trading. Offerpad Solutions is expected to release Q2 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

rose 9.6% to $2.40 in pre-market trading. Offerpad Solutions is expected to release Q2 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. SYN rose 8.9% to $0.1775 in pre-market trading. Synthetic Biologics shares dipped 30% on Friday after the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

rose 8.9% to $0.1775 in pre-market trading. Synthetic Biologics shares dipped 30% on Friday after the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. The Boeing Company BA rose 2.7% to $151.75 in pre-market trading. The company said it expects demand for over 41,000 new airplanes by 2041 amid recovery in demand for international air travel. Boeing is reportedly nearing the end of regulatory hurdles for resuming deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner after a nearly two-year pause over some production defects.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .



Losers