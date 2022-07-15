ñol

Why Is Pinterest Higher By 14%? 20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 15, 2022 6:27 AM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • United Maritime Corporation USEA rose 55% to $3.41 in pre-market trading. United Maritime, on Tuesday, announced acquisition of four oil tankers and filed for stock offering on Wednesday.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT rose 25.9% to $3.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries recently announced its Q2 gross sales through Amazon were $3.56 million, representing a 20% year-over-year increase.
  • NexImmune, Inc. NEXI rose 19.7% to $1.76 in pre-market trading after the company received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its first cellular therapy product candidate NEXI-003 addressing solid tumors..
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM rose 18% to $0.4973 in pre-market trading. InMed Pharmaceuticals recently received Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price compliance.
  • QualTek Services Inc. QTEK rose 15.2% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 10% on Thursday.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 14% to $20.01 in pre-market trading following a WSJ report suggesting Elliott Management has been in discussions with the company.
  • Allego N.V. ALLG rose 11.1% to $3.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB rose 10.7% to $4.03 in pre-market trading. Seres Therapeutics recently announced a $100 million registered direct offering of common stock.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM rose 7.6% to $0.6351 in pre-market trading. Sonim Technologies CEO Peter Liu Hao reported the purchase of 952,381 shares at an average price of $0.84 per share.
  • Clene Inc. CLNN rose 7.5% to $4.44 in pre-market trading. Clene shares jumped 43% on Thursday after the company reported significantly improved survival in ALS patients initially treated with CNM-Au8 in the long-term open-label extension of its RESCUE-ALS trial.
  • Root, Inc. ROOT rose 6.7% to $1.11 in pre-market trading. Root recently reported partnerships with two National Football League teams and one Major League Baseball team.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. DY rose 5.6% to $103.03 in pre-market trading.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD fell 24.3% to $3.05 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.
  • Codexis, Inc. CDXS shares fell 24% to $9.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported an agreement with Pfizer to supply enzyme for the manufacture of PAXLOVID.
  • 10x Genomics, Inc. TXG fell 18% to $35.50 in pre-market trading. 10X Genomics reported preliminary second-quarter revenue is expected to be ~$114.5 million, a decrease of 1% year-over-year, below the consensus of $127.7 million.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG fell 8.3% to $0.63 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Thursday.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ fell 8% to $2.75 in pre-market trading. TDH Holdings announced on Tuesday the withdrawal of its registration statement. The company will not proceed with its proposed offering.
  • ACV Auctions Inc. ACVA fell 6.9% to $5.91 in pre-market trading.
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX fell 6% to $1.73 in pre-market trading. XORTX recently announced topline results from Part 1 of the 3 part Pharmacokinetics Bridging Study showed a substantial increase in oral bioavailability of two versions of its proprietary oxypurinol formulation.
  • Akanda Corp. AKAN fell 5.8% to $0.93 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.

