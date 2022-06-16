37 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ADN shares jumped 153% to $2.94 after the company announced it received notification of euro 782.1 million of funding from the Greek State for the IPCEI Green HiPo project.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI shares gained 97.8% to $7.81.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR gained 72% to $0.70 after the company announced Esteve Pharmaceuticals GmbH launched INBRIJA in Germany.
- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS jumped 68.2% to $2.8601 following’s Wednesday IPO.
- Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU shares jumped 62.6% to $7.65. Sidus Space shares jumped 225% on Wednesday after the company announced it is part of Collins Aerospace team which was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity services contract with a potential value of $3.5 billion.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS rose 63.3% to $0.2299 after declining around 15% on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions recently announced plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
- Vivakor, Inc. VIVK gained 52.5% to $2.70 after the company announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Silver Fuels Delhi and White Claw Colorado City.
- Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT gained 47% to $25.00. Lytus Technologies priced its IPO at $4.75 per share.
- Cango Inc. CANG gained 26.8% to $2.84.
- Flora Growth Corp. FLGC rose 21.4% to $0.85. Flora Growth announced $5 million share repurchase program.
- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR jumped 18.8% to $1.9601.
- VIA optronics AG VIAO gained 16% to $2.6120.
- Bon Natural Life Limited BON jumped 13.7% to $3.90.
- NuZee, Inc. NUZE gained 13.6% to $1.1699.
- Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG shares rose 12.7% to $1.3527.
- Biotricity, Inc. BTCY jumped 11.4% to $1.27.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX shares gained 11.1% to $12.18 after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC shares rose 9% to $20.55. The company announced on June 7th the FDA granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device.
Losers
- Ebix, Inc. EBIX shares dipped 27.1% to $17.06.
- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ dropped 24.5% to $1.1250.
- PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG fell 20.1% to $19.16 after the company cut FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- AC Immune SA ACIU fell 19.8% to $2.2950 after the company announced crenezumab did not statistically significantly slow or prevent cognitive decline in people with a specific genetic mutation which causes early-onset Alzheimer's disease.
- SpringBig Holdings SBIG fell 19.8% to $3.61. springbig completed its merger with Tuatara Capital.
- Green Giant Inc. GGE dipped 19.3% to $0.9599.
- Arcellx, Inc. ACLX fell 19.2% to $14.11. Arcellx priced an upsized underwritten follow-on offering of 7 million at $16 per share from the original 4 million shares.
- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK fell 17.5% to $0.5369.
- SOPHiA GENETICS SA SOPH dipped 17.1% to $2.32.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA fell 16.7% to $1.6401.
- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU dropped 16% to $1.1099.
- IsoPlexis Corporation ISO fell 15.6% to $2.05.
- Outbrain Inc. OB dropped 14.9% to $4.73. Jefferies maintained Outbrain with a Buy and lowered the price target from $9 to $8.
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. AIRS tumbled `14.8% to $6.96. Morgan Stanley downgraded AirSculpt Technologies from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $17 to $8.5.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. SBH dropped 13.3% to $11.66 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $19 to $12.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG fell 9.2% to $20.52.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY fell 8.7% to $0.2702 after dipping 15% on Wednesday.
- Missfresh Limited MF fell 7.8% to $0.2282.
- Cepton, Inc. CPTN fell 7% to $1.35. Cepton, is set to join the Russell 3000® Index.
