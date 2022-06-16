37 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ADN shares jumped 153% to $2.94 after the company announced it received notification of euro 782.1 million of funding from the Greek State for the IPCEI Green HiPo project.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI shares gained 97.8% to $7.81.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR gained 72% to $0.70 after the company announced Esteve Pharmaceuticals GmbH launched INBRIJA in Germany.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS jumped 68.2% to $2.8601 following's Wednesday IPO.

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU shares jumped 62.6% to $7.65. Sidus Space shares jumped 225% on Wednesday after the company announced it is part of Collins Aerospace team which was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity services contract with a potential value of $3.5 billion.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS rose 63.3% to $0.2299 after declining around 15% on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions recently announced plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Vivakor, Inc. VIVK gained 52.5% to $2.70 after the company announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Silver Fuels Delhi and White Claw Colorado City.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT gained 47% to $25.00. Lytus Technologies priced its IPO at $4.75 per share.

Cango Inc. CANG gained 26.8% to $2.84.

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC rose 21.4% to $0.85. Flora Growth announced $5 million share repurchase program.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR jumped 18.8% to $1.9601.

VIA optronics AG VIAO gained 16% to $2.6120.

Bon Natural Life Limited BON jumped 13.7% to $3.90.

NuZee, Inc. NUZE gained 13.6% to $1.1699.

Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG shares rose 12.7% to $1.3527.

Biotricity, Inc. BTCY jumped 11.4% to $1.27.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX shares gained 11.1% to $12.18 after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC shares rose 9% to $20.55. The company announced on June 7th the FDA granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device. Losers Ebix, Inc. EBIX shares dipped 27.1% to $17.06.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ dropped 24.5% to $1.1250.

PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG fell 20.1% to $19.16 after the company cut FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

AC Immune SA ACIU fell 19.8% to $2.2950 after the company announced crenezumab did not statistically significantly slow or prevent cognitive decline in people with a specific genetic mutation which causes early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

SpringBig Holdings SBIG fell 19.8% to $3.61. springbig completed its merger with Tuatara Capital.

Green Giant Inc. GGE dipped 19.3% to $0.9599.

Arcellx, Inc. ACLX fell 19.2% to $14.11. Arcellx priced an upsized underwritten follow-on offering of 7 million at $16 per share from the original 4 million shares.

Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK fell 17.5% to $0.5369.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA SOPH dipped 17.1% to $2.32.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA fell 16.7% to $1.6401.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU dropped 16% to $1.1099.

IsoPlexis Corporation ISO fell 15.6% to $2.05.

Outbrain Inc. OB dropped 14.9% to $4.73. Jefferies maintained Outbrain with a Buy and lowered the price target from $9 to $8.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. AIRS tumbled `14.8% to $6.96. Morgan Stanley downgraded AirSculpt Technologies from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $17 to $8.5.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. SBH dropped 13.3% to $11.66 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $19 to $12.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG fell 9.2% to $20.52.

ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY fell 8.7% to $0.2702 after dipping 15% on Wednesday.

Missfresh Limited MF fell 7.8% to $0.2282.

Cepton, Inc. CPTN fell 7% to $1.35. Cepton, is set to join the Russell 3000® Index.

