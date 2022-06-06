18 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

DiDi Global Inc. DIDI rose 52.4% to $2.82 in pre-market trading following Wall Street Journal report indicating China authorities will lift ban on new users for those companies.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM shares rose 26.8% to $8.75 in pre-market trading following Wall Street Journal report indicating China authorities will lift ban on new users for those companies.

Kanzhun Limited BZ rose 20.8% to $26.08 in pre-market trading following Wall Street Journal report indicating China authorities will lift ban on new users for those companies.

Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH rose 17.8% to $0.3150 in pre-market trading.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU rose 16.7% to $1.54 in pre-market trading. Gaotu Techedu reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 62.7% year-on-year, to RMB724.6 million ($114.305 million), beating the consensus of $82.4 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT rose 9.5% to $2.53 in pre-market trading.

Li Auto Inc. LI shares rose 9.1% to $28.59 in pre-market trading.

IronNet, Inc. IRNT rose 8% to $3.12 in pre-market trading. IronNet is expected to release its fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

RLX Technology Inc. RLX rose 8% to $2.03 in pre-market trading. RLX Technology recently reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 28.5% year-on-year to $270.4 million.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS rose 6% to $65.87 in pre-market trading. The Wall Street Journal reported that White House won't put new tariffs on solar imports for two years.



Losers