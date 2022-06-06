18 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- DiDi Global Inc. DIDI rose 52.4% to $2.82 in pre-market trading following Wall Street Journal report indicating China authorities will lift ban on new users for those companies.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM shares rose 26.8% to $8.75 in pre-market trading following Wall Street Journal report indicating China authorities will lift ban on new users for those companies.
- Kanzhun Limited BZ rose 20.8% to $26.08 in pre-market trading following Wall Street Journal report indicating China authorities will lift ban on new users for those companies.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH rose 17.8% to $0.3150 in pre-market trading.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU rose 16.7% to $1.54 in pre-market trading. Gaotu Techedu reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 62.7% year-on-year, to RMB724.6 million ($114.305 million), beating the consensus of $82.4 million.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT rose 9.5% to $2.53 in pre-market trading.
- Li Auto Inc. LI shares rose 9.1% to $28.59 in pre-market trading.
- IronNet, Inc. IRNT rose 8% to $3.12 in pre-market trading. IronNet is expected to release its fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
- RLX Technology Inc. RLX rose 8% to $2.03 in pre-market trading. RLX Technology recently reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 28.5% year-on-year to $270.4 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS rose 6% to $65.87 in pre-market trading. The Wall Street Journal reported that White House won't put new tariffs on solar imports for two years.
Losers
- Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI shares fell 11.4% to $1.46 in pre-market trading as the company reported a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. VRA shares fell 6.5% to $6.30 in pre-market trading. LiveRamp Holdings will replace Vera Bradley Inc. VRA in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. SASI fell 11.3% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Friday.
- CuriosityStream Inc. CURI shares fell 8.4% to $1.64 in pre-market trading. CuriosityStream recently appointed Peter Westley as Chief Financial Officer.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB fell 8.4% to $9.00 in pre-market trading. Red Robin recently reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- electroCore, Inc. ECOR fell 8% to $0.52 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Friday.
- The Marygold Companies, Inc. MGLD fell 7.4% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Friday.
- Vyant Bio, Inc. VYNT shares fell 6.8% to $0.6410 in pre-market trading.
