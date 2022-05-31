20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG rose 41.7% to $ 0.94 in pre-market trading. Performance Shipping shares dipped around 64% on Friday after the company announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,620,000 units at $1.05 per unit.

rose 41.7% to $ 0.94 in pre-market trading. Performance Shipping shares dipped around 64% on Friday after the company announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,620,000 units at $1.05 per unit. Yamana Gold Inc. AUY rose 17.2% to $6.06 in pre-market trading after S.Africa's Gold Fields announced plans to buy the company in a $6.7 billion deal.

rose 17.2% to $6.06 in pre-market trading after S.Africa's Gold Fields announced plans to buy the company in a $6.7 billion deal. Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP rose 16.1% to $0.6363 in pre-market trading. Imperial Petroleum announced an agreement to acquire two Suezmax tankers for $46.8 million.

rose 16.1% to $0.6363 in pre-market trading. Imperial Petroleum announced an agreement to acquire two Suezmax tankers for $46.8 million. Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA rose 14.1% to $4.29 in pre-market trading. Houston American Energy increased interest in the Colombian project.

rose 14.1% to $4.29 in pre-market trading. Houston American Energy increased interest in the Colombian project. Borr Drilling Limited BORR shares rose 12.1% to $5.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary results for its first quarter.

shares rose 12.1% to $5.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary results for its first quarter. MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR rose 10.8% to $243.21 in pre-market trading.

rose 10.8% to $243.21 in pre-market trading. Missfresh Limited MF rose 10.8% to $0.1740 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Friday.

rose 10.8% to $0.1740 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU shares rose 9% to $12.99 in pre-market trading.

shares rose 9% to $12.99 in pre-market trading. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO rose 9% to $17.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Friday.

rose 9% to $17.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited GDS rose 8.6% to $29.88 in pre-market trading.

rose 8.6% to $29.88 in pre-market trading. Bitfarms Ltd. BITF rose 8.2% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Friday.

rose 8.2% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Friday. Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA rose 8.2% to $1.19 in pre-market trading. Siyata Mobile recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.38 per share.

rose 8.2% to $1.19 in pre-market trading. Siyata Mobile recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.38 per share. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. LPTX rose 8.1% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after dipping around 7% on Friday.

rose 8.1% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after dipping around 7% on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG shares rose 6.7% to $3.19 in pre-market trading. Stronghold Digital Mining recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.66 per share.



Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers