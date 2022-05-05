24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Austin Gold AUST shares rose 30.3% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday. Austin Gold had its IPO on Wednesday at $5 per share.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC rose 24.3% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results and announced findings from a recent exploration.

Albemarle Corporation ALB rose 14.2% to $246.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA rose 13.5% to $0.2939 in pre-market trading.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO rose 10.8% to $ 89.93 in pre-market trading. MaxLinear is in talks to acquire Silicon Motion Technology, Bloomberg reported.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN rose 9.4% to $7.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

STAAR Surgical Company STAA rose 9.3% to $69.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

4D pharma plc LBPS rose 9.1% to $4.08 in pre-market trading.

Sunrun Inc. RUN shares rose 7.3% to $26.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB rose 6.1% to $0.8706 in pre-market trading. Connect Biopharma shares dipped around 58% on Wednesday after the company announced week 12 top-line results from its Phase 2 CBP-307 trial in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Marin Software Incorporated MRIN rose 6% to $2.48 in pre-market trading.

Losers