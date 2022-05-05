QQQ
24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2022 6:18 AM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Austin Gold AUST shares rose 30.3% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday. Austin Gold had its IPO on Wednesday at $5 per share.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC rose 24.3% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results and announced findings from a recent exploration.
  • Albemarle Corporation ALB rose 14.2% to $246.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA rose 13.5% to $0.2939 in pre-market trading.
  • Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO rose 10.8% to $ 89.93 in pre-market trading. MaxLinear is in talks to acquire Silicon Motion Technology, Bloomberg reported.
  • Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN rose 9.4% to $7.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • STAAR Surgical Company STAA rose 9.3% to $69.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • 4D pharma plc LBPS rose 9.1% to $4.08 in pre-market trading.
  • Sunrun Inc. RUN shares rose 7.3% to $26.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB rose 6.1% to $0.8706 in pre-market trading. Connect Biopharma shares dipped around 58% on Wednesday after the company announced week 12 top-line results from its Phase 2 CBP-307 trial in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
  • Marin Software Incorporated MRIN rose 6% to $2.48 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER shares fell 18.9% to $0.6038 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering for roughly $5 million.
  • Casa Systems, Inc. CASA shares fell 18.6% to $4.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and announced the temporary suspension of FY22 guidance.
  • Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI fell 14% to $0.2810 in pre-market trading after dropping 4% on Wednesday.
  • BRF S.A. BRFS fell 13.8% to $2.42 in pre-market trading.
  • Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX shares fell 13.8% to $1.50 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Etsy, Inc. ETSY fell 10.8% to $97.48 in pre-market trading. Etsy reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
  • AIkido Pharma Inc. AIKI fell 10.5% to $0.4135 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Wednesday.
  • AppHarvest, Inc. APPH fell 10.4% to $3.10 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Greenpro Capital Corp. GRNQ fell 9.7% to $0.4416 in pre-market trading.
  • Flotek Industries, Inc. FTK fell 9.5% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday
  • Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW fell 8.5% to $12.87 in pre-market trading.
  • DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. DOCN shares fell 8.2% to $39.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP fell 6.8% to $0.9690 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Wednesday.

