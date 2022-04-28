28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) shares rose 103.3% to $4.27 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Wednesday. Trust Stamp recently posted Q4 net sales of $2.1 million.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) rose 73.2% to $0.3620 in pre-market trading. Statera Biopharma and Immune Therapeutics Inc. reported a strategic agreement for rights to low dose naltrexone.
- Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) rose 33.3% to $30.00 in pre-market trading. The company’s stock jumped 350% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $5.00 per share.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 25.3% to $0.1665 in pre-market trading. Color Star Technology reported the receipt of extension to meet the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) rose 19.3% to $14.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) rose 17% to $3.24 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has received an FDA Fast Track Designation for the company's lead cell therapy candidate SQZ-PBMC-HPV.
- Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) rose 16.8% to $204.40 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reported 2.87 billion daily active people for its family of products, up 6% year-over-year.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) rose 16.8% to $10.82 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has entered into a joint development agreement with a major semiconductor foundry. The company also reported Q1 earnings results.
- Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) rose 12.8% to $8.45 in pre-market trading after reporting 2021 full year results.
- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) rose 12.4% to $0.4963 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Wednesday.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) rose 12.1% to $0.6649 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 2022 trading update.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) rose 12.1% to $0.1380 in pre-market trading.
- Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) rose 11% to $7.99 in pre-market trading after climbing 12% on Wednesday.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) rose 10.6% to $1.25 in pre-market trading.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 9.9% to $0.5775 in pre-market trading.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 9.2% to $1.55 in pre-market trading.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) rose 8.2% to $146.18 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.
Losers
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) shares fell 40% to $33.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) fell 35.2% to $0.39 in pre-market trading after the company issued a corporate update. The company reported termination of licensing agreement for GM1 and GM2 gene therapies with the University of Massachusetts. The company is also looking to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) fell 21.3% to $283.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) fell 19.7% to $4.11 in pre-market trading after dipping 68% on Wednesday.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares fell 12.7% to $0.74 in pre-market trading. Xenetic Biosciences recently entered into exclusive license and sublicense agreements with CLS Therapeutics.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) fell 12.6% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after climbing around 34% on Wednesday.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares fell 10.7% to $0.9191 in pre-market trading after the company reported a drop in Q1 sales.
- Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) fell 10.3% to $3.27 in pre-market trading. Vivakor shares jumped 113% on Wednesday after the company announced it has signed a 10-year contract with Hot Oil Transport with a potential value of up to $250 million.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) fell 8.6% to $12.02 in pre-market trading after the company posted a loss for its first quarter.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) fell 7.8% to $0.5622 in pre-market trading. Caladrius Biosciences and Cend Therapeutics announced a definitive merger agreement.
- Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY) fell 6.4% to $1.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Wednesday.
