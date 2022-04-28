 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2022 6:30am   Comments
Share:
28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) shares rose 103.3% to $4.27 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Wednesday. Trust Stamp recently posted Q4 net sales of $2.1 million.
  • Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) rose 73.2% to $0.3620 in pre-market trading. Statera Biopharma and Immune Therapeutics Inc. reported a strategic agreement for rights to low dose naltrexone.
  • Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) rose 33.3% to $30.00 in pre-market trading. The company’s stock jumped 350% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $5.00 per share.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 25.3% to $0.1665 in pre-market trading. Color Star Technology reported the receipt of extension to meet the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
  • RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) rose 19.3% to $14.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) rose 17% to $3.24 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has received an FDA Fast Track Designation for the company's lead cell therapy candidate SQZ-PBMC-HPV.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) rose 16.8% to $204.40 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reported 2.87 billion daily active people for its family of products, up 6% year-over-year.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) rose 16.8% to $10.82 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has entered into a joint development agreement with a major semiconductor foundry. The company also reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) rose 12.8% to $8.45 in pre-market trading after reporting 2021 full year results.
  • Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) rose 12.4% to $0.4963 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Wednesday.
  • VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) rose 12.1% to $0.6649 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 2022 trading update.
  • Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) rose 12.1% to $0.1380 in pre-market trading.
  • Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) rose 11% to $7.99 in pre-market trading after climbing 12% on Wednesday.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) rose 10.6% to $1.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 9.9% to $0.5775 in pre-market trading.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 9.2% to $1.55 in pre-market trading.
  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) rose 8.2% to $146.18 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) shares fell 40% to $33.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) fell 35.2% to $0.39 in pre-market trading after the company issued a corporate update. The company reported termination of licensing agreement for GM1 and GM2 gene therapies with the University of Massachusetts. The company is also looking to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives.
  • Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) fell 21.3% to $283.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) fell 19.7% to $4.11 in pre-market trading after dipping 68% on Wednesday.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares fell 12.7% to $0.74 in pre-market trading. Xenetic Biosciences recently entered into exclusive license and sublicense agreements with CLS Therapeutics.
  • Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) fell 12.6% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after climbing around 34% on Wednesday.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares fell 10.7% to $0.9191 in pre-market trading after the company reported a drop in Q1 sales.
  • Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) fell 10.3% to $3.27 in pre-market trading. Vivakor shares jumped 113% on Wednesday after the company announced it has signed a 10-year contract with Hot Oil Transport with a potential value of up to $250 million.
  • Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) fell 8.6% to $12.02 in pre-market trading after the company posted a loss for its first quarter.
  • Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) fell 7.8% to $0.5622 in pre-market trading. Caladrius Biosciences and Cend Therapeutics announced a definitive merger agreement.
  • Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY) fell 6.4% to $1.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALGN + ARBK)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Recap: Align Tech Q1 Earnings
$100 Invested In Align Tech 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Preview: Align Tech
Markets Fall Sharply Amid Ongoing Rate Hike Concerns
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com