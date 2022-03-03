26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) rose 35% to $1.06 in pre-market trading. Kiromic BioPharma, last month, reported changes in management and board of directors.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 32.7% to $0.32 in pre-market trading after dropping 14% on Wednesday. Guardion Health Sciences recently reported closing of $11 million public offering.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) rose 22.1% to $17.70 in pre-market trading after jumping around 35% on Wednesday.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) rose 21.4% to $0.4150 in pre-market trading. Alset EHome International recently appointed Anthony S. Chan as Chief Operating Officer.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) rose 12.6% to $5.53 in pre-market trading after gaining around 24% on Wednesday.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares rose 12.6% to $0.95 in pre-market trading after dipping 36% on Wednesday.
- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) rose 11.5% to $27.74 in pre-market trading.
- Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) rose 11.1% to $18.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales and FY23 guidance above estimates.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) rose 9.4% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after climbing around 14% on Wednesday.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) rose 9% to $0.3378 in pre-market trading.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) rose 8.8% to $28.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) rose 8.6% to $0.5450 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed data from modified intent-to-treat population in AP-013 study.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 7.9% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 8% on Wednesday.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) shares rose 6.2% to $0.6051 in pre-market trading. Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Tivo reported advanced OTT to linear broadcast conversion technology for video service providers with the NXG Edge platform.
Losers
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares fell 48.6% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update for Phase 3 biliary tract cancer study.
- Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) fell 27.7% to $6.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak sales forecast.
- Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) fell 21.5% to $207.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY23 product sales guidance.
- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) shares fell 12.4% to $8.90 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) shares fell 11.8% to $203.45 in pre-market trading after the company issued a weak forecast for the first quarter.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) shares fell 9.8% to $0.57 in pre-market trading.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) fell 9.4% to $0.30 in pre-market trading.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares fell 8.3% to $0.2419 in pre-market trading after jumping 25% on Wednesday.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) fell 8% to $0.5500 in pre-market trading. Pyxis Tankers completed the sales of the Northsea Alpha and Northsea Beta, two 2010 built 8,600 dwt product tankers, for the aggregate sale price of $8.9 million.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) fell 7.7% to $1.42 in pre-market trading.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) fell 7.2% to $19.79 in pre-market trading. American Eagle Outfitters reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares fell 6.3% to $171.14 in pre-market trading following the release of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings beat with first-quarter guidance.
