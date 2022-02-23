 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 6:31am   Comments
Share:
23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) rose 64.9% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday. Roth Capital recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $12 price target.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) rose 20.9% to $0.9675 in pre-market trading after gaining around 63% on Tuesday. Imperial Petroleum, last month, announced pricing of upsized $12 million underwritten public offering.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) rose 14.8% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after declining around 3% on Tuesday.
  • Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) rose 13.4% to $2.70 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Tuesday.
  • Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares rose 13.2% to $4.30 in pre-market trading. Limelight Networks recently said January 2022 was its highest traffic month ever.
  • Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) rose 13.1% to $4.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) rose 12.9% to $14.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY22 net sales guidance above estimates.
  • Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) shares rose 11.4% to $3.13 in pre-market trading. Enthusiast Gaming recently reported preliminary Q4 2021 results.
  • Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) rose 11.2% to $36.26 in pre-market trading. The company is exploring options after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported.
  • Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) rose 9.9% to $9.67 in pre-market trading. Nu Holdings posted Q4 adjusted net income of $3.2 million and sales of $635.90 million.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) rose 8.3% to $8.80 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies recently announced a new supply agreement with SunPower.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) rose 8.2% to $5.39 in pre-market trading as the company received commitment letter for $125 million senior secured term loan.
  • BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 7.6% to $0.85 in pre-market trading after dipping around 19% on Tuesday.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) rose 7.3% to $510.05 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its guidance for the year.
  • Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) rose 7.3% to $21.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and announced a $500 million buyback.
  • Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE) rose 7% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 earnings.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE: SEAC) rose 6.4% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Tuesday.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) rose 5.8% to $43.90 in pre-market trading. Cassava Sciences recently announced the FDA denied a Citizen Petition that was filed in August 2021 by an attorney on behalf of short-selling clients.

Check out this: Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Losers

  • Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) shares fell 21.5% to $8.51 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 guidance below estimates.
  • CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) fell 20.6% to $49.95 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares fell 13.7% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $53.5 million public offering of common stock. Ocugen, on Tuesday, said the FDA lifted its clinical hold on the company's COVID-19 vaccine study in the US.
  • The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) shares fell 7% to $41.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 5% to $10.62 in pre-market trading after the company announced a delay to the RAISE Phase 3 clinical trial in status epilepticus and associated IV ganaxolone clinical trials.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BEST + ASRT)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com