23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) rose 64.9% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday. Roth Capital recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $12 price target.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) rose 20.9% to $0.9675 in pre-market trading after gaining around 63% on Tuesday. Imperial Petroleum, last month, announced pricing of upsized $12 million underwritten public offering.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) rose 14.8% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after declining around 3% on Tuesday.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) rose 13.4% to $2.70 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Tuesday.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares rose 13.2% to $4.30 in pre-market trading. Limelight Networks recently said January 2022 was its highest traffic month ever.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) rose 13.1% to $4.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) rose 12.9% to $14.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY22 net sales guidance above estimates.
- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) shares rose 11.4% to $3.13 in pre-market trading. Enthusiast Gaming recently reported preliminary Q4 2021 results.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) rose 11.2% to $36.26 in pre-market trading. The company is exploring options after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) rose 9.9% to $9.67 in pre-market trading. Nu Holdings posted Q4 adjusted net income of $3.2 million and sales of $635.90 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) rose 8.3% to $8.80 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies recently announced a new supply agreement with SunPower.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) rose 8.2% to $5.39 in pre-market trading as the company received commitment letter for $125 million senior secured term loan.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 7.6% to $0.85 in pre-market trading after dipping around 19% on Tuesday.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) rose 7.3% to $510.05 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its guidance for the year.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) rose 7.3% to $21.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and announced a $500 million buyback.
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE) rose 7% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 earnings.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE: SEAC) rose 6.4% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Tuesday.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) rose 5.8% to $43.90 in pre-market trading. Cassava Sciences recently announced the FDA denied a Citizen Petition that was filed in August 2021 by an attorney on behalf of short-selling clients.
Check out this: Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks
Losers
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) shares fell 21.5% to $8.51 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 guidance below estimates.
- CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) fell 20.6% to $49.95 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares fell 13.7% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $53.5 million public offering of common stock. Ocugen, on Tuesday, said the FDA lifted its clinical hold on the company's COVID-19 vaccine study in the US.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) shares fell 7% to $41.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 5% to $10.62 in pre-market trading after the company announced a delay to the RAISE Phase 3 clinical trial in status epilepticus and associated IV ganaxolone clinical trials.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas