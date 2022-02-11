20 Electric Vehicle Stocks To Choose From: Which One Is For You?

Electric vehicles stocks have been emerging as a popular play with investors. And like other stocks, they will sometimes trade in sympathy with each other. (For those who don't know, a sympathy play is a trade or investment that can be made in order to capture similar exposure to a theme or sector.)

Investors and traders are interested in sympathy or peer plays as they create opportunities for potential gains when sector-wide news hits or news out of a specific company in a sector could move an entire group.

For example, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock moves almost simultaneously with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). If Bitcoin prices rise, Riot stock tends to rise as well.

Here are the electric vehicle stocks that could move when news in that space is announced:

Electric Vehicle Manufacturers:

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR)

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)

Fleet Vehicle Manufacturers:

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS)

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA)

Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE: HYLN)

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE)

Charging Infrastructure:

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK)

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)

Evgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO)

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA)

Overseas Manufacturers:

Nio Inc. - ADR (NYSE: NIO)

Xpeng Inc. - ADR (NYSE: XPEV)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI)

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI)

Alternative Vehicles:

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO)

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV)

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT)

