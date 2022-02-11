 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

20 Electric Vehicle Stocks To Choose From: Which One Is For You?
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2022 1:23pm   Comments
Share:
20 Electric Vehicle Stocks To Choose From: Which One Is For You?

Electric vehicles stocks have been emerging as a popular play with investors. And like other stocks, they will sometimes trade in sympathy with each other. (For those who don't know, a sympathy play is a trade or investment that can be made in order to capture similar exposure to a theme or sector.)

Investors and traders are interested in sympathy or peer plays as they create opportunities for potential gains when sector-wide news hits or news out of a specific company in a sector could move an entire group.

For example, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock moves almost simultaneously with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). If Bitcoin prices rise, Riot stock tends to rise as well.  

Here are the electric vehicle stocks that could move when news in that space is announced:

Electric Vehicle Manufacturers: 

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR)

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)

Fleet Vehicle Manufacturers: 

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS)

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA)

Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE: HYLN)

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE

Charging Infrastructure: 

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK)

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)

Evgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO)

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA)

Overseas Manufacturers: 

Nio Inc. -  ADR (NYSE: NIO)

Xpeng Inc. - ADR (NYSE: XPEV)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI)

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI

Alternative Vehicles:

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO)

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT)

Photo: Courtesy Fisker

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC + AYRO)

Make Space, Bitcoin: Twitter Users Can Now Also Send Tips In Ethereum
Is This Person Who Forecast That Bitcoin Would Never Cross $3 The Oldest Crypto Bear Ever?
Why Alibaba And Tesla Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Are Slumping In Hong Kong Today
Elon Musk Recalls The Time When Charlie Munger Told A Whole Table How 'Tesla Would Fail'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Flat After Fed Minutes Released — Why The Apex Coin Looks Very Healthy To This Analyst
Fidelity International Launches Bitcoin ETP On European Stock Exchanges
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com