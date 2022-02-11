20 Electric Vehicle Stocks To Choose From: Which One Is For You?
Electric vehicles stocks have been emerging as a popular play with investors. And like other stocks, they will sometimes trade in sympathy with each other. (For those who don't know, a sympathy play is a trade or investment that can be made in order to capture similar exposure to a theme or sector.)
Investors and traders are interested in sympathy or peer plays as they create opportunities for potential gains when sector-wide news hits or news out of a specific company in a sector could move an entire group.
For example, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock moves almost simultaneously with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). If Bitcoin prices rise, Riot stock tends to rise as well.
Here are the electric vehicle stocks that could move when news in that space is announced:
Electric Vehicle Manufacturers:
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)
Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID)
Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR)
Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)
Fleet Vehicle Manufacturers:
Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS)
Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA)
Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE: HYLN)
Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE)
Charging Infrastructure:
Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK)
Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)
Evgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO)
Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA)
Overseas Manufacturers:
Nio Inc. - ADR (NYSE: NIO)
Xpeng Inc. - ADR (NYSE: XPEV)
Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI)
Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI)
Alternative Vehicles:
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO)
Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV)
Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO)
Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT)
