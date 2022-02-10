21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) rose 53% to $3.29 in pre-market trading following uplisting to Nasdaq on Monday.
- IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) shares rose 28.2% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported an agreement with a Gulf Cooperation Council country to provide collective defense for critical national infrastructure.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares rose 21% to $0.2150 in pre-market trading. Exicure recently reported resignation of its President and CEO Brian Bock.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) rose 17.3% to $237.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) rose 15.1% to $12.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced it expects to outperform its previously announced Q4 net revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance and appointed Mike Milotech as its new CFO.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 10.7% to $0.3101 in pre-market trading.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 10.7% to $25.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
- Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) rose 10.3% to $6.12 in pre-market trading. Grab is expected to report quarterly earnings on March 3, 2022.
- Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) rose 10.1% to $6.34 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Wednesday.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 9.8% to $0.22 in pre-market trading.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) rose 7.8% to $8.99 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) shares rose 7.5% to $158.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its fiscal first quarter. Disney ended the quarter with 129.8 million subscribers for Disney+, up 37% year-over-year.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) rose 5.3% to $42.30 in pre-market trading. Uber reported net income of $892 million for the fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company also said it expects Q1 adjusted EBITDA to be between $100 million and $130 million.
- AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) rose 3.3% to $59.08 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly earnings results.
Losers
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares fell 17% to $60.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 guidance.
- Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUMN) shares fell 10.9% to $11.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance.
- Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) fell 11.3% to $13.92 in pre-market trading. Tritium DCFC shares jumped around 65% on Wednesday on continued upward momentum after the company on Tuesday announced a manufacturing facility in Tennessee.
- Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) shares fell 7.6% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Wednesday.
- Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) shares fell 6.6% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Wednesday.
- ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) fell 5% to $32.59 in pre-market trading. ArcelorMittal said it projects growth in worldwide steel demand to slow in 2022.
- Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) shares fell 4.1% to $9.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $2.2 billion quarterly loss.
