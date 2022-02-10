21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) rose 53% to $3.29 in pre-market trading following uplisting to Nasdaq on Monday.

(NASDAQ: AREB) rose 53% to $3.29 in pre-market trading following uplisting to Nasdaq on Monday. IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) shares rose 28.2% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported an agreement with a Gulf Cooperation Council country to provide collective defense for critical national infrastructure.

(NYSE: IRNT) shares rose 28.2% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported an agreement with a Gulf Cooperation Council country to provide collective defense for critical national infrastructure. Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares rose 21% to $0.2150 in pre-market trading. Exicure recently reported resignation of its President and CEO Brian Bock.

(NASDAQ: XCUR) shares rose 21% to $0.2150 in pre-market trading. Exicure recently reported resignation of its President and CEO Brian Bock. Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) rose 17.3% to $237.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.

(NYSE: TWLO) rose 17.3% to $237.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates. Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) rose 15.1% to $12.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced it expects to outperform its previously announced Q4 net revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance and appointed Mike Milotech as its new CFO.

(NASDAQ: MQ) rose 15.1% to $12.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced it expects to outperform its previously announced Q4 net revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance and appointed Mike Milotech as its new CFO. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 10.7% to $0.3101 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 10.7% to $0.3101 in pre-market trading. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 10.7% to $25.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ: MAT) rose 10.7% to $25.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) rose 10.3% to $6.12 in pre-market trading. Grab is expected to report quarterly earnings on March 3, 2022.

(NASDAQ: GRAB) rose 10.3% to $6.12 in pre-market trading. Grab is expected to report quarterly earnings on March 3, 2022. Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) rose 10.1% to $6.34 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: ATAI) rose 10.1% to $6.34 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Wednesday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 9.8% to $0.22 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 9.8% to $0.22 in pre-market trading. CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) rose 7.8% to $8.99 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.

(NASDAQ: CLSK) rose 7.8% to $8.99 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) shares rose 7.5% to $158.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its fiscal first quarter. Disney ended the quarter with 129.8 million subscribers for Disney+, up 37% year-over-year.

(NYSE: DIS) shares rose 7.5% to $158.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its fiscal first quarter. Disney ended the quarter with 129.8 million subscribers for Disney+, up 37% year-over-year. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) rose 5.3% to $42.30 in pre-market trading. Uber reported net income of $892 million for the fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company also said it expects Q1 adjusted EBITDA to be between $100 million and $130 million.

(NYSE: UBER) rose 5.3% to $42.30 in pre-market trading. Uber reported net income of $892 million for the fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company also said it expects Q1 adjusted EBITDA to be between $100 million and $130 million. AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) rose 3.3% to $59.08 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly earnings results.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Also check out this: Executives Sell More Than $210M Of 5 Stocks

Losers

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares fell 17% to $60.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 guidance.

(NASDAQ: IRBT) shares fell 17% to $60.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 guidance. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUMN) shares fell 10.9% to $11.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance.

(NASDAQ: LUMN) shares fell 10.9% to $11.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance. Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) fell 11.3% to $13.92 in pre-market trading. Tritium DCFC shares jumped around 65% on Wednesday on continued upward momentum after the company on Tuesday announced a manufacturing facility in Tennessee.

(NASDAQ: DCFC) fell 11.3% to $13.92 in pre-market trading. Tritium DCFC shares jumped around 65% on Wednesday on continued upward momentum after the company on Tuesday announced a manufacturing facility in Tennessee. Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) shares fell 7.6% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: PTRA) shares fell 7.6% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Wednesday. Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) shares fell 6.6% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: IFBD) shares fell 6.6% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) fell 5% to $32.59 in pre-market trading. ArcelorMittal said it projects growth in worldwide steel demand to slow in 2022.

(NYSE: MT) fell 5% to $32.59 in pre-market trading. ArcelorMittal said it projects growth in worldwide steel demand to slow in 2022. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) shares fell 4.1% to $9.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $2.2 billion quarterly loss.

Also check out this: Executives Buy Around $64M Of 3 Stocks