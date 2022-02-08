21 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ: AREB) rose 142% to $5.35 in pre-market trading following uplisting to Nasdaq on Monday. uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) shares rose 50.9% to $2.21 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, reported a private placement of $5.0 million convertible debentures.

(NASDAQ: SOPA) rose 48.8% to $4.88 in pre-market trading after dropping 16% on Monday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) shares rose 39.5% to $5.26 in pre-market trading after reporting the purchase of warrants by ecommerce leader <b>Amazon.com Inc</b> (NASDAQ: AMZN).Velodyne Lidar said in an 8K filing that Amazon has acquired 39,594,032 warrants good for the purchase of common shares of the company’s stock.

(NASDAQ: EZGO) rose 10.4% to $1.17 in pre-market trading. EZGO recently reported financial results for fiscal year 2021. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) rose 10% to $1.54 in pre-market trading. Second Sight Medical Products entered merger agreement in which Nano Precision Medical, Inc.will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Second Sight in an all-stock transaction.

(NYSE: CHGG) rose 9.5% to $29.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates. RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) rose 9.5% to $0.5551 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: ATHE) rose 9.2% to $1.07 in pre-market trading. Alterity Therapeutics was recently granted European patent titled '4H-PYRIDO[1,2-a]PYRIMIDIN-4-ONE COMPOUNDS (FOR THE TREATMENT OF NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS).' Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) rose 7.5% to $6.30 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: CFVI) rose 7% to $16.14 in pre-market trading. CF Acquisition Corp VI jumped 18% on Monday after the company's merger partner, Rumble, offered the multi-talented Joe Rogan a four-year $100 million deal to join its platform. Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) shares rose 6.6% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Monday.

Losers

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) shares fell 51.2% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a loss in the second quarter. Credit Suisse downgraded SelectQuote from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $14 to $4.

(NASDAQ: EDIT) shares fell 12.4% to $16.90 in pre-market trading. Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares fell 11.3% to $5.41 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: NVCT) shares fell 10.2% to $7.14 in pre-market trading after jumping around 145% on Monday. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares fell 6.7% to $0.5525 in pre-market trading. Hoth Therapeutics announced presentation of the HT-ALZ proof-of-concept Alzheimer's disease preclinical data at the 2022 Alzheimer's Association International Conference.

(NASDAQ: EHTH) fell 6.5% to $17.22 in pre-market trading. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) fell 6.4% to $5.43 in pre-market trading following a 34% surge on Monday.

(NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 6% to $2.66 in pre-market. Sphere 3D recently announced it entered into an agreement to purchase 60,000 units of new NM440 bitcoin miners from NuMiner Global. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) shares fell 4.2% to $48.57 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from Overweight to Equal-Weight and reduced the price target to $55.00 from $75.00, implying an 8.48% upside.

