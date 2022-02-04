 Skip to main content

18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 6:46am   Comments
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Have a look at this: Insiders Buying Charter Communications And 3 More Stocks

Losers

  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares fell 20.5% to $0.5590 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 18% on Thursday.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) shares fell 17.4% to $1.00 in pre-market trading. Kaival Brands Innovations shares jumped 92% on Thursday after the company announced the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit has granted a judicial stay of the marketing denial order previously issued by the FDA to Bidi Vapor in September 2021.
  • The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) shares fell 12.3% to $144.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares fell 8% to $4.04 in pre-market trading.
  • AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD) fell 7.2% to $3.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares fell 6.4% to $18.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Also check out this: Alphabet And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

