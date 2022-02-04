18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Losers
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares fell 20.5% to $0.5590 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 18% on Thursday.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) shares fell 17.4% to $1.00 in pre-market trading. Kaival Brands Innovations shares jumped 92% on Thursday after the company announced the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit has granted a judicial stay of the marketing denial order previously issued by the FDA to Bidi Vapor in September 2021.
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) shares fell 12.3% to $144.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares fell 8% to $4.04 in pre-market trading.
- AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD) fell 7.2% to $3.88 in pre-market trading.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares fell 6.4% to $18.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
