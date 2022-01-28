 Skip to main content

21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 6:34am   Comments
Losers

  • Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares fell 14.7% to $9.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) shares fell 10.3% to $48.28 in pre-market trading. Western Digital posted upbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter, but issued a weak forecast. Western Digital named Wissam Jabre as its CFO.
  • Sidus Space, Inc. (NYSE: SIDU) fell 8.5% to $9.88 in pre-market trading after surging more than 31% on Thursday.
  • BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) shares fell 8.2% to $2.58 in pre-market trading.
  • TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) fell 6.9% to $6.17 in pre-market trading. TechnipFMC was recently awarded large EPCI contract by Petrobras for Búzios 6 Field.
  • Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) shares fell 6.8% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Thursday.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) fell 6.6% to $5.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 110% on Thursday.

