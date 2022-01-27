26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSEC) rose 63.7% to $15.10 in pre-market trading after VR Insurance Holdings announced acquisition of The National Security Group for $16.35 per share in cash.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares rose 20.7% to $0.2390 in pre-market trading. Farmmi reported FY21 sales of $39.29 million up from $28.36 million in the year-ago period.
- Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) shares rose 14.4% to $0.4690 in pre-market trading. Happiness Development Group recently entered into a securities purchase agreement with several non-U.S. strategic investors to sell a total of 12.5 million of its shares.
- AMTD International Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIB) rose 13% to $4.60 in pre-market trading. AMTD International recently acquired a majority stake in AMTD Digital.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares rose 12% to $59.72 in pre-market trading. Galapagos named Paul Stoffels as Chief Executive Officer and created new subscription right plan.
- Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) rose 10.9% to $26.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued guidance.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) rose 10.5% to $535.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) rose 10.3% to $16.00 in pre-market trading. Mainz Biomed shares dipped 28% on Wednesday after the company priced a 1.5 million share follow-on offering at $15 per share.
- EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) rose 9.9% to $1.22 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Wednesday.
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) rose 9.9% to $6.69 in pre-market trading. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is expected to release its Q4 financial and operating results on February 21, 2022.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) rose 9.5% to $2.42 in pre-market trading. Tencent Holdings is looking to take DouYu International private by 2022 end amid disagreements over strategy among executives at the Chinese videogame streaming firm, Reuters reported.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 8.8% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares rose 8.8% to $1.49 in pre-market trading.
- HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) rose 8.2% to $0.53 in pre-market trading after declining around 3% on Wednesday.
- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) rose 8.2% to $0.5198 in pre-market trading.
- Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) rose 8.1% to $104.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) rose 7.8% to $6.91 in pre-market trading. Baird initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating and announced price target of $28.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) rose 7.6% to $21.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and issued FY22 forecast.
Losers
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares fell 26.8% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 56,666,667 shares at $1.50 per share, before underwriting discounts.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) shares fell 16% to $120.50 in pre-market trading as the company issued weak guidance for the first quarter.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) shares fell 15.1% to $19.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) shares fell 14.6% to $7.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $100.0 million public offering.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 7.3% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Wednesday.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) fell 7.2% to $122.70 in pre-market trading. SAP reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to €7.98 billion at constant currencies and announced plans to acquire a majority stake of Taulia, a leading provider of working capital management solutions.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) fell 5.7% to $8.30 in pre-market trading. LG Display recently reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to KRW 8.81 trillion.
- Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) fell 5.7% to $103.75 in pre-market trading.
