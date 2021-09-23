24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: AMHC) rose 61.8% to $16.55 in pre-market trading. The company disclosed that shareholders approved the business combination with Jasper Therapeutics.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) rose 37.4% to $10.15 in pre-market trading following news the company will buy ZACC Kabushiki Kaisha for $3.362 million.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) rose 21.3% to $2.95 in pre-market trading. Digital Brands Group, last month, highlighted completion of Stateside acquisition.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 14.6% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) rose 12.7% to $3.38 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Wednesday.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) rose 11.7% to $23.06 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Wednesday. Regencell Bioscience's subsidiary in Hong Kong recently entered into a joint venture agreement with Honor Epic Enterprises Limited to offer COVID-19 related treatments.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MTNB) rose 9.5% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Wednesday. The company recently announced data in the ongoing EnACT trial of MAT2203 for treatment of cryptococcal meningitis.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 9.3% to $10.46 in pre-market trading. BlackBerry reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) rose 9% to $0.51 in pre-market trading.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares rose 8.8% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Wednesday.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) rose 7.9% to $8.86 in pre-market trading.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 7.7% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) shares rose 7.1% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Wednesday.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) rose 7.4% to $0.67 in pre-market trading. The company recently said it is investing in two STO projects approved by CEZA on CryptoSX platform.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) rose 7.1% to $0.76 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Wednesday.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 7% to $33.66 in pre-market trading after the company continued expansion of clinical trials of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.
Losers
- Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) shares fell 57.1% to $9.29 in pre-market trading fter the company disclosed it was the target of a Dept. of Justice criminal investigation. The company also withdrew its FY21 guidance. JP Morgan and Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock.
- Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS) fell 29.9% to $3.83 in pre-market trading.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 8.5% to $4.63 in pre-market trading after jumping over 33% on Wednesday.
- Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) shares fell 8.3% to $15.06 in pre-market trading. B of A Securities yesterday downgraded Vale from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $27 to $20.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) shares fell 8.3% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 15 million share public offering of common stock at $3.00 per share.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 7.7% to $8.50 in pre-market trading. Marin Software shares jumped around 62% on Wednesday following an announcement from management that the company entered into a revenue share agreement with Google LLC to develop its enterprise tech platform and software products.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) fell 6.3% to $4.04 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Wednesday.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares fell 5.7% to $5.94 in pre-market trading. Onconova Therapeutics shares jumped over 28% on Wednesday after the company reported preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 a trial of rigosertib plus immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, which are being presented at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug Development Summit.
