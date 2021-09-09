 Skip to main content

21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 6:35am   Comments
Gainers

  • Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) rose 17.3% to $8.27 in pre-market trading after the company announced new data from its Phase 1b/2 trial in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer showing "robust objective response rate and progression free survival."
  • TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) rose 15.7% to $12.82 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, said it swung to a quarterly loss.
  • Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE: GROY) rose 15.1% to $4.74 in pre-market trading. Gold Royalty, Abitibi Royalties and Golden Valley recently announced plans to combine to create a leading growth and Americas-focused precious metals royalty company.
  • ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) rose 15% to $7.83 in pre-market trading after the company announced Axiomer RNA editing licensing and research collaboration with Lilly.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares rose 13.3% to $431.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 revenue guidance.
  • Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) rose 12.7% to $20.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIH) shares rose 5.7% to $10.95 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) rose 5% to $0.51 in pre-market trading. Sonim Technologies, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) shares fell 54.5% to $6.87 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has declined its request for emergency use authorization of lenzilumab in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares fell 21.1% to $10.26 in pre-market trading after jumping 84% on Wednesday. Helbiz launched a fleet of 150 e-scooters in Durham, North Carolina, after securing a one-year permit.
  • Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) shares fell 16.6% to $43.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider loss for its second quarter.
  • Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) shares fell 8.2% to $32.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
  • The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) fell 8.1% to $514.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it withdrew 2021 financial guidance.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 7.6% to $183.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) fell 7.6% to $25.12 in pre-market trading after surging around 112% on Wednesday.
  • NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) fell 7.1% to $84.30 in pre-market trading on renewed regulatory concerns in China.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 7% to $4.12 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 11% on Wednesday. The company recently reported Q2 results, including a 43% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth.
  • Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) fell 7% to $3.86 in pre-market trading. Forte Biosciences recently announced the clinical trial of FB-401 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis failed to meet statistical significance.
  • HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares fell 6.5% to $10.14 in pre-market trading. HUYA’s CFO Catherine Xiaozheng Liu resigned for personal reasons, effective September 8, 2021.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) fell 6.1% to $80.60 in pre-market trading amid regulatory concerns following reports Chinese regulators have summoned gaming companies as part of a continued crackdown in the sector.
  • DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares fell 5% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Wednesday. The company’s board recently authorized a share buyback program of up to $100 million of its ordinary shares.

