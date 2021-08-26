22 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GWAC) rose 29.8% to $13.01 in pre-market trading. Good Works Acquisition and Cipher Mining reported shareholder approval of business combination.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) shares rose 22.5% to $151.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) rose 20.1% to $8.13 in pre-market trading after gaining around 15% on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments, last week, reported first-quarter sales growth of 58.7% year-over-year to $4.67 million, reflecting increased sales to large national retailers.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 14.3% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Wednesday.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) shares rose 13.3% to $6.29 in pre-market trading after the company announced topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 RISE-PD clinical trial IPX-203 in patients with Parkinson's Disease who experience motor fluctuations. The trial met its primary endpoint
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares rose 13% to $193.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company announced a $1.25 billion buyback and also raised its dividend from $0.59 to $0.71 per share.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares rose 12.3% to $0.6513 in pre-market trading after gaining around 14% on Wednesday. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.005 per share.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) rose 11.8% to $23.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) rose 10.7% to $18.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued strong sales guidance .
- Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) rose 10.2% to $3.35 in pre-market trading. Aditxt shares gained over 53% on Wednesday after the company announced it signed a letter of intent for exclusive rights to negotiate the acquisition of a biopharmaceutical company commercializing and distributing antiviral oral therapy for COVID-19.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FATBB) rose 8.2% to $16.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 46% on Wednesday.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) rose 7.2% to $5.81 in pre-market trading. Kopin CEO and President purchased 50,000 shares at an average price of $5.45.
- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares rose 6.9% to $60.35 in pre-market trading. Reuters reported that JOYY Chairman, Xiaomi Founder is planning to take JOYY private with $75-$100 per share offer.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 6.2% to $0.7328 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Wednesday.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) rose 4.4% to $407.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY21 guidance.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) rose 3.8% to $164.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and issued strong sales guidance.
Losers
- SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) fell 25.5% to $10.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) fell 10.4% to $41.51 in pre-market trading. Regencell Bioscience shares jumped over 200% on Wednesday on abnormally-high volume.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares fell 7.3% to $317.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 6.8% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday. The company recently reported a Q2 loss of $5.13 per share.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) shares fell 5.9% to $10.36 in pre-market trading. Takung Art shares jumped over 56% on Wednesday on high volume.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) fell 4.9% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after climbing 5% on Wednesday. The company, earlier during the month, reported Q2 results.
