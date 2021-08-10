 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Share:
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares rose 38.6% to $66.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and also said ARCT-021 will begin multinational placebo-controlled Phase 3 efficacy study funded & sponsored by a global entity.
  • Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) rose 34.6% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong preliminary sales for the fourth quarter.
  • BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) rose 21.6% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong Q2 sales.
  • Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) rose 19.5% to $9.38 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) rose 12.4% to $16.89 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley resumed covered on the stock with a Buy rating and a $40 price target and set its bull-case scenario at $90.
  • Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) rose 11.6% to $8.35 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares rose 11.2% to $31.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 10% to $37.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said it currently has liquidity availability of more than $2 billion. AMC also announced plans to begin accepting apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin as payment for move tickets and concessions by the end of this year.
  • Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) shares rose 9.8% to $12.30 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded Orbital Services Program (OSP)-4 contract by the Space Force.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares rose 9.5% to $18.46 in pre-market trading after gaining around 20% on Monday. The9 Limited and KazDigital, a Kazakhstan cryptomining company, recently signed a term sheet on establishment of joint venture.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares rose 8.7% to $22.92 in pre-market trading after climbing over 15% on Monday. The company’s partner Premas Biotech recently signed a Licensing deal for virus-like particle injectable vaccine technology for Covid-19, with Oravax for commercialization in India.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) rose 8.3% to $26.81 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance.
  • SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) rose 7.5% to $4.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares rose 7.4% to $3.94 in pre-market trading after jumping about 15% on Monday.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 6.1% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Monday.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) rose 5.6% to $31.15 in pre-market trading. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to Calliditas Therapeutics lead NOX inhibitor candidate setanaxib for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) rose 4.3% to $281.00 in pre-market trading following a report suggesting Canadian Pacific plans a new higher bid for the company, near $300 per share.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) shares fell 18.7% to $5.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 15.8% to $5.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued weak FY21 sales guidance.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares fell 15.3% to $93.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. Fulgent Genetics and Helio Health also reported a partnership to commercialize early cancer detection tests.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) fell 14.8% to $104.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings and provided an update on clinical development programs.
  • Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 14.3% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 9.4% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 results. The company also reported the purchase of ProMerchant LLC, Cape Cod Merchant Services LLC and Flow Payments LLC.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares fell 8.6% to $2.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued FY21 guidance.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 8.5% to $12.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) fell 7.8% to $2.38 in pre-market trading ahead of Q2 results.
  • Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) fell 6% to $3.43 in pre-market trading. Liminal BioSciences jumped around 28% on Monday as the company said its subsidiary Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for USD105 million.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares fell 5.8% to $16.62 in pre-market trading after the company announced it commenced a public offering of $200 million of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC + APTX)

'But Can I Pay In Dogecoin?' How Crypto Twitter Is Reacting To News Of AMC Accepting Bitcoin
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Rebounds
Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Up Today?
5 Stocks To Watch For August 10, 2021
AMC Strikes Deal With Warner Bros For 45-Day Exclusive Window: What You Need To Know
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com