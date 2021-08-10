28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares rose 38.6% to $66.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and also said ARCT-021 will begin multinational placebo-controlled Phase 3 efficacy study funded & sponsored by a global entity.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) rose 34.6% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong preliminary sales for the fourth quarter.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) rose 21.6% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong Q2 sales.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) rose 19.5% to $9.38 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) rose 12.4% to $16.89 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley resumed covered on the stock with a Buy rating and a $40 price target and set its bull-case scenario at $90.
- Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) rose 11.6% to $8.35 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares rose 11.2% to $31.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 10% to $37.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said it currently has liquidity availability of more than $2 billion. AMC also announced plans to begin accepting apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin as payment for move tickets and concessions by the end of this year.
- Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) shares rose 9.8% to $12.30 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded Orbital Services Program (OSP)-4 contract by the Space Force.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares rose 9.5% to $18.46 in pre-market trading after gaining around 20% on Monday. The9 Limited and KazDigital, a Kazakhstan cryptomining company, recently signed a term sheet on establishment of joint venture.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares rose 8.7% to $22.92 in pre-market trading after climbing over 15% on Monday. The company’s partner Premas Biotech recently signed a Licensing deal for virus-like particle injectable vaccine technology for Covid-19, with Oravax for commercialization in India.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) rose 8.3% to $26.81 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance.
- SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) rose 7.5% to $4.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares rose 7.4% to $3.94 in pre-market trading after jumping about 15% on Monday.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 6.1% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Monday.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) rose 5.6% to $31.15 in pre-market trading. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to Calliditas Therapeutics lead NOX inhibitor candidate setanaxib for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) rose 4.3% to $281.00 in pre-market trading following a report suggesting Canadian Pacific plans a new higher bid for the company, near $300 per share.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) shares fell 18.7% to $5.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 15.8% to $5.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued weak FY21 sales guidance.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares fell 15.3% to $93.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. Fulgent Genetics and Helio Health also reported a partnership to commercialize early cancer detection tests.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) fell 14.8% to $104.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings and provided an update on clinical development programs.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 14.3% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 9.4% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 results. The company also reported the purchase of ProMerchant LLC, Cape Cod Merchant Services LLC and Flow Payments LLC.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares fell 8.6% to $2.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued FY21 guidance.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 8.5% to $12.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) fell 7.8% to $2.38 in pre-market trading ahead of Q2 results.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) fell 6% to $3.43 in pre-market trading. Liminal BioSciences jumped around 28% on Monday as the company said its subsidiary Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for USD105 million.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares fell 5.8% to $16.62 in pre-market trading after the company announced it commenced a public offering of $200 million of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas