28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) shares rose 44.6% to $23.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised guidance.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares rose 26.3% to $3.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Wednesday.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 22% to $1.22 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc.(NASDAQ: HBP) shares rose 18.9% to $6.93 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 earnings.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) rose 15.8% to $10.27 in pre-market trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company is considering going private.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares rose 15.2% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Wednesday. NanoVibronix recently said it shipped first order of PainShield Plus.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) rose 13.6% to $11.20 in pre-market trading after gaining over 13% on Wednesday.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) rose 13.3% to $2.04 in pre-market trading after climbing around 15% on Wednesday. Titan Medical recently appointed Stephen Lemieux as CFO.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) rose 11.7% to $9.17 in pre-market trading after the company announced FDA clearance of the IND for FPI-1966 for the treatment of head, neck and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor 3.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) shares rose 9.2% to $6.99 in pre-market trading after climbing around 16% on Wednesday.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) rose 8.2% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday. B of A Securities recently downgraded 17 Education & Technology from Buy to Underperform.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares rose 7.7% to $9.85 in pre-market trading. Intec Pharma recently reported a $30 million private placement.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 7.6% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Wednesday.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) rose 7.4% to $1.02 in pre-market trading. Avinger is expected to report Q2 results on August 10.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) rose 6.2% to $30.15 in pre-market trading after climbing around 12% on Wednesday.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) rose 4.3% to $14.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 EPS guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) fell 35.5% to $70.50 in pre-market trading after the company presented new clinical and biomarker data at 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares fell 12.5% to $77.71 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings and cut FY21 guidance. JP Morgan downgraded iRobot from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $150 to $103.
- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) fell 10.3% to $11.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 2021 and FY21 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) fell 8% to $3.01 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans for rights offering to shareholders.
- Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) fell 7.8% to $40.30 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares fell 7.7% to $6.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) fell 6.1% to $109.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) fell 5.4% to $1.40 in pre-market trading. China Natural Resources recently announced it has agreed to acquire Precise Space-Time Technology for consideration of approximately US$16.1 million.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) shares fell 5.4% to $64.85 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 5.3% to $285.92 in pre-market trading. Paypal posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares fell 4.8% to $43.95 in pre-market trading after Financial Times reported that Softbank is selling 45 million shares in the ride-hailing co.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) fell 3.8% to $359.11 in pre-market trading. Facebook reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company saw its daily active users grow 7% year-over-year to 1.91 billion in the quarter. Monthly active users increased 7% to 2.9 billion. Facebook said its third- and fourth-quarter revenue growth rates could decelerate “significantly” due to going against tough comp periods from the prior year.
