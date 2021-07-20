34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) shares climbed 50.9% to $4.2550.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) gained 37.4% to $4.4750 as the company said it received FDA breakthrough device designation for the treatment of fibromyalgia with its wearable neurostimulation technology.
- Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) shares jumped 31.6% to $21.90 after the company reported the pre-clinical testing results of its antibody cocktail. Immunome announced that its three-antibody cocktail, IMM-BCP-01, demonstrated neutralizing activity against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant. The company also said that IMM-BCP-01 showed in-vitro activity via non-neutralizing mechanisms.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) surged 23.1% to $5.96 as the company signed a definitive agreement with LSB Funding LLC to exchange the shares of LSB Series E-1 and Series F-1 Redeemable Preferred Stock held by Eldridge for shares of LSB common stock. The company also plans to pay 0.3:1 special common stock dividend to existing common stockholders.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) gained 22.7% to $4.1250 in sympathy with its peers in the opioid space, which reached a settlement with the state of New York and are expected to reach a settlement with other states this week.
- Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) jumped 22.6% to $9.00. Quantum Computing recently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) gained 18.5% to $13.56.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) surged 16.8% to $19.84. Three stock-keeping units of Vazalore, PLx Pharma’s first and only FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsules, will be available in over 8,000 Walgreens Boots Alliance stores nationwide later in August.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) jumped 16% to $3.77.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) surged 14.3% to $5.43.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) gained 14.3% to $16.25.
- Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TWND) rose 13.5% to $9.88. Tailwind Acquisition reported adjournment of special meeting of stockholders.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares gained 12.5% to $1.3842 after declining over 3% on Monday.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) jumped 11.8% to $243.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also raised its FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) gained 11.3% to $13.63 after climbing 11% on Monday.
- Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGHT) surged 11.2% to $34.80. The company recently priced its IPO at $24 a share.
- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) gained 9.1% to $16.36.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) jumped 8.4% to $34.28 after Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $50 to $51.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) gained 7.1% to $20.33. Tupperware Brands last month announced the prepayment of term loan debt and $250 million share repurchase authorization.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) rose 4% to $143.38 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
Losers
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares dipped 75.3% to $1.9034 after the company announced it received an FDA letter regarding the NDA for tenapanor indicating deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time. Piper Sandler and Wedbush downgraded the stock to Neutral.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 46% to $4.5901 after the company said CEO Jack B. Blount has left the company. The company also reported weak preliminary sales for the second quarter.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) dropped 28.6% to $3.15 after the company priced 2.437 million shares at $3.48 per share.
- Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 22% to $6.48 after surging around 44% on Monday.
- HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) dropped 16.6% to $6.67 as the company priced its IPO at $8 per share.
- Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 14.4% to $0.63 after the company increased its earlier announced bought deal offering of common stock to $7.0 million.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares fell 13.4% to $4.93 after jumping over 38% on Monday.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares fell 12.6% to $1.45 after tumbling around 22% on Monday.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) dropped 12.1% to $10.88. NRX Pharmaceuticals recently announced it presented evidence that its ZYESAMI helps prevent "Cytokine Storm" in patients with COVID-19.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) dipped 12% to $6.50.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) dropped 10% to $2.2150. Chembio filing showed registration for $60 million common stock offering.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) fell 9.8% to $9.29.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares fell 7.2% to $5.93. Aehr Test Systems shares jumped around 88% on Monday after the company announced it received a $10.8 million order for production test and burn-in of silicon carbide power for semiconductors for electric vehicles.
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) fell 5.7% to $156.27 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak earnings forecast for FY21.
