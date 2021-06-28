24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) rose 28.9% to $114.49 in pre-market trading. Intellia Therapeutics and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals disclosed positive interim data from Phase 1 clinical study of their lead in vivo genome editing candidate, NTLA-2001, an investigational CRISPR therapy for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) rose 22% to $10.99 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit for FY21.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) rose 20.7% to $7.24 in pre-market trading.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares rose 17.6% to $3.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported new data on AB-729 and AB-836 programs with presentation of five abstracts at the EASL International Liver Congres 2021.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) shares rose 14.9% to $6.56 in pre-market trading after surging over 14% on Friday.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) shares rose 12.6% to $105.57 in pre-market trading.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDWD) rose 10.9% to $46.45 in pre-market trading after gaining over 2% on Friday.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares rose 10.1% to $27.60 in pre-market trading. The company, earlier during the month, announced a bought deal offering of $31.7 million.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 8.9% to $4.17 in pre-market trading as the company's stock will be added to the Russell 3000 today.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) rose 8.1% to $154.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Friday.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) rose 7.7% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after gaining around 2% on Friday.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 6.4% to $59.50 in pre-market trading after jumping around 39% on Friday.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares rose 6.4% to $12.12 in pre-market trading.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 5.7% to $7.50 in pre-market trading after surging 24% on Friday.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares rose 5.5% to $4.02 in pre-market trading. Marin Software shares gained over 8% on Friday after the company on Wednesday announced it has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) rose 5.3% to $1.99 in pre-market trading. Corbus Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported its DETERMINE Phase 3 study of lenabasum for treatment of dermatomyositis did not meet the primary endpoint.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) fell 15.4% to $7.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares.
- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) shares fell 10.2% to $16.66 in pre-market trading. IKONICS shares jumped 64% on Friday after the company, and TeraWulf, announced a merger agreement.
- Missfresh (NASDAQ: MF) shares fell 8.2% to $8.87 in pre-market trading. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $13 per share.
- Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) fell 7.8% to $7.25 in pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Friday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 7.8% to $7.95 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Friday. The company is set to be included in the Russell 2000, 3000 indices, effective today.
- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) fell 7.5% to $7.30 in pre-market trading. Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares climbed over 31% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) shares fell 5.8% to $3.56 in pre-market trading. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 33% on Friday after the company agreed to sell its portfolio of legacy products and Georgia manufacturing facility, for up to $170 million, to Alora Pharmaceuticals LLC..
- BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFI) fell 4.1% to $9.76 in pre-market trading. BurgerFi International set to join the Russell Microcap® Index, effective today.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas