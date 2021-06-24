25 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) rose 43.3% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 37.8% to $2.04 in pre-market trading. IGC said it has completed the final Cohort of its Phase 1 Clinical trial on Alzheimer’s patients.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) rose 37.5% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after surging over 13% on Wednesday.
- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) shares rose 17.6% to $3.28 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will add $12 million to its stock buyback, increasing the overall buyback to $20 million.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) shares rose 15% to $26.90 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed data from the first interim analysis of the three-arm randomized Phase 2 ARC-7 study.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares rose 14.2% to $4.76 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to release 12-month data for adult patients and low-dose pediatric patients in its Phase 1/2 clinical Achromatopsia trials on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 12.2% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) rose 10% to $8.18 in pre-market trading. Orphazyme, which recently faced a regulatory setback, said the Goldman Sachs Group briefly increased its stake in Orphazyme above 5%.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 8.8% to $4.07 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE: FSP) rose 8.4% to $5.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $50-million buyback.
- Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM) shares rose 8.2% to $19.04 in pre-market trading. Sprinklr shares gained 10% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) rose 7.7% to $29.42 in pre-market trading. STMicroelectronics and Tower Semiconductor announced an agreement by which STMicroelectronics will bring Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under construction in Italy.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 6% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after surging over 12% on Wednesday.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) rose 5.8% to $14.63 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Wednesday.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares rose 5.7% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Wednesday.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 5.4% to $21.17 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Wednesday.
- Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) rose 5.4% to $15.70 in pre-market trading after climbing over 8% on Wednesday.
- FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FTOC) shares rose 5% to $10.91 in pre-market trading. FTAC Olympus Acquisition’s shareholders approved proposed business combination with Payoneer.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) rose 3.2% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG) fell 24.7% to $26.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed offering of ordinary shares.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) fell 6.5% to $54.32 in pre-market trading after gaining around 3% on Wednesday.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) shares fell 6.3% to $17.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of secondary public offering of common stock.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) fell 5.3% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. ReTo Eco-Solutions shares gained around 13% on Wednesday after the company announced a $43.7 million project to conduct annual iron ore tailings treatment.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares fell 4.8% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 6% on Wednesday. The company recently announced plans to enter genetic testing market following allowance of U.S. patent for genetic diagnostic test.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) shares fell 4% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Wednesday.
