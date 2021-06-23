26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 39% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Tuesday. The company reported a narrower FY21 loss.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) rose 24.8% to $1.31 in pre-market trading following report of an insider buy of 100,000 shares at $1.06 per share.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: TENX) rose 16.8% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after Stuart Rich disclosed a 16.84% active stake In the company.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc.. (NASDAQ: ALZN) shares rose 16.1% to $9.75 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Tuesday.
- Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) shares rose 11.9% to $27.18 in pre-market trading. The Canadian Senate has passed Bill C-218 approving single event sports betting in the country.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares rose 11.4% to $1.45 in pre-market trading.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 10.8% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported collaboration agreement with FHI Clinical to conduct a Phase 2 Clinical Trial for treating hospitalized severe COVID-19 Patients with intranasal foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) rose 10.4% to $3.43 in pre-market trading after dropping over 11% on Tuesday.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) rose 10% to $14.51 in pre-market trading. Loop Industries announced plans to form a strategic partnership with SK global chemical Co. Ltd to bring sustainable and circular plastics to the Asian market.
- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) shares rose 8.6% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after surging over 5% on Tuesday.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) rose 7.1% to $2.40 in pre-market trading.
- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) rose 7% to $4.28 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Tuesday.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) shares rose 6.7% to $3.58 in pre-market trading. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Flora Growth with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 5.6% to $2.63 in pre-market trading. Boxlight will rejoin Russell Microcap Index, effective June 28.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose 5.2% to $42.05 in pre-market trading after Reuters reported that the company received approval to list on Hong Kong Exchange.
Losers
- Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) fell 29% to $6.94 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed initial data from ongoing Phase 2a study of GEM103 in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 17.3% to $5.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares at $5.00 per share.
- Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELF) fell 13.3% to $5.18 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $6.0 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) shares fell 10.9% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Tempest Therapeutics and Millendo Therapeutics reported approval of merger.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) shares fell 10.7% to $14.51 in pre-market trading. Alfi shares jumped over 108% on Tuesday following exclusive Benzinga reporting the company will buyback up to $2 million of its stock.
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) shares fell 9% to $20.10 in pre-market trading after declining around 3% on Tuesday.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) fell 8.7% to $6.40 in pre-market trading. Torchlight Energy Resources shares dipped around 30% on Tuesday after the company announced an amendment to its At-The-Market offering deal with Roth Capital. The offering was raised from $100 million to $250 million.
- MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) fell 8.2% to $7.05 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Tuesday.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) fell 6.9% to $3.93 in pre-market trading after jumping over 18% on Tuesday. The company recently announced LOI to acquire Stateside.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 6.7% to $2.92 in pre-market trading. Adial Pharmaceuticals gained 9% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to enter genetic testing market following allowance of U.S. patent for genetic diagnostic test.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) fell 5.3% to $20.37 in pre-market trading. Full Truck Alliance shares surged 13% on Tuesday after the company priced 82.5 million American depositary shares (ADS) at $19 per ADS in its initial public offering. One ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.
