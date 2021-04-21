24 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) shares rose 15.4% to $18.03 in pre-market trading after The Middleby Corporation announced plans to acquire the company.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) rose 12.8% to $1.41 in pre-market trading.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 9.8% to $1.34 in pre-market trading.
- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: WLMS) rose 9.1% to $4.06 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, reported Q4 results.
- Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE: SMTS) rose 8.2% to $3.05 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, released Q1 results.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) rose 7.6% to $14.00 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Tuesday.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) rose 6.2% to $2.06 in pre-market trading.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) shares rose 6% to $4.99 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed results from its long-acting Interleukin-31 antibody PK study.
- PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) rose 6% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after adding around 8% on Tuesday. The company, last week, announced a 5 million share common stock offering.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) rose 5.3% to $4.75 in pre-market trading after dropping around 11% on Tuesday. The company recently reported a 130% year-over-year increase in its paid tests for cancer detection.
- Stride Inc (NYSE: LRN) shares rose 4.8% to $32.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares rose 4.6% to $848.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) rose 4% to $641.48 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) rose 3.8% to $93.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong guidance.
- TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) rose 3.5% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after Dandan Liu reported a 49.3% active stake in the company.
Losers
- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) shares fell 16.1% to $17.20 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 2,647,059 share common stock offering at $17 per share.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 14.4% to $1.66 in pre-market trading. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man whose neck Chauvin kneeled on for more than nine minutes during an arrest last May despite Floyd’s cries of “I can’t breathe!”
- Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) fell 8.8% to $5.50 in pre-market trading. The company’s shares jumped over 50% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) fell 8.3% to $2.86 in pre-market trading. Troika Media shares dipped around 25% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $4.15 per share.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell 7.9% to $506.00 in pre-market trading. Netflix reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter. However, the company said it finished the quarter with 208 million paid memberships, up 14% year over year but below the company forecast of 210 million..
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 6.8% to $2.47 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) fell 5.8% to $1.45 in pre-market trading. Hoth Therapeutics recently reported that its novel anti-cancer therapeutic demonstrated positive results in humanized mast-cell neoplasm animal models for aggressive, mast cell-derived cancers such as mast cell leukemia and mast cell sarcoma.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) fell 5.5% to $4.68 in pre-market trading after jumping over 12% on Tuesday.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 3.3% to $343.10 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Netflix after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
