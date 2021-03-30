33 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) rose 125.5% to $10.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) rose 52% to $3.84 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Monday. Evolving Systems recently reported Q4 results.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) shares rose 37.7% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and announced strategic initiatives to focus on healthcare.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 29.1% to $1.73 in pre-market trading after dropping over 11% on Monday.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) rose 22.3% to $6.30 in pre-market trading. Biocept reported Q4 net income of $1.9 million, or $0.14 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $5.7 million, or $1.97 per share. Its revenue surged to $18.5 million from $1.8 million.
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) rose 16% to $27.00 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in FY20.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 13.3% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Monday.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) rose 12.5% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Monday.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) rose 10.5% to $5.14 in pre-market trading after reporting FY20 results.
- Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE) shares rose 10.3% to $6.40 in pre-market trading. Movano recently named Medtech industry veteran John Mastrototaro, PhD, as CEO.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) rose 10% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Monday.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) rose 9.8% to $5.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results and raised FY20 sales guidance.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 8.5% to $4.62 in pre-market trading.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) rose 8.3% to $22.95 in pre-market trading.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) rose 8.3% to $3.40 in pre-market trading following FY20 results.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 7.1% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Monday.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 7% to $4.30 in pre-market trading. Aurora Mobile recently reported a partnership with Zuoyebang to promote quality growth of its online education app.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) rose 6.4% to $23.00 in pre-market trading. The company reported an offering of 5 million shares of common stock. Humanigen shares jumped around 55% on Monday after the company's Phase 3 study of Lenzilumab achieved its primary endpoint.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 5.7% to $38.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported 2020 results.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) rose 6.7% to $4.59 in pre-market trading. aTyr Pharma, last week, reported Q4 results,
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares fell 33.4% to $4.60 in pre-market trading after the company filed petition for Chapter 11 reorganization.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd.(NASDAQ: WVE) fell 22.4% to $5.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported mHTT results from PRECISION-HD trials do not support further development of WVE-120102 and WVE-120101.
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) fell 17.8% to $0.9776 in pre-market trading. China Pharma shares jumped 37% on Monday after the company reported FY20 earnings results.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) fell 13.8% to $33.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and announced plans to invest $700 million to expand its Bainbridge manufacturing operations and add 400-jobs in Decatur County.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) fell 12.4% to $4.92 in pre-market trading after jumping over 37% on Monday. Universe Pharmaceuticals, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) fell 10.6% to $2.52 in pre-market trading after climbing 10% on Monday. NextDecade and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures recently signed a term sheet for CO2 transportation and storage in South Texas.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) fell 10.5% to $6.40 in pre-market trading. Trxade Group posted a net loss of $0.29 per share in the fourth quarter versus a year-ago net loss of $0.04 per shares. Its revenue climbed 17.1% to $2 million.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) fell 9.7% to $16.75 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Monday. The company, last week, priced its 750,000 unit offering at $8 per unit.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 8.2% to $1.91 in pre-market trading. SeaChange International shares jumped 102% on Monday after the company won a contract with a large US broadband provider.
- Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) fell 7.4% to $8.59 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Monday.
- Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) fell 7.1% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after climbing around 9% on Monday.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) fell 6.6% to $9.27 in pre-market trading after dropping around 22% on Monday.
- Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) fell 6.3% to $3.88 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 30% on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: pre-marketNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas