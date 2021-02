Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 24 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:RSSS). Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 12.06% to reach its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) shares hit a yearly low of $14.62. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.

