25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2019 7:47am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) shares rose 38.8% to $ 12.81 in pre-market trading after announcing top-line Phase 3 trial results of twyneo for the treatment of acne vulgaris. Twyneo was well tolerated and all co-primary endpoints in both Phase 3 trials were achieved.
  • Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) shares rose 23.9% to $2.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) rose 15.8% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results. Bridgeline Digital reported Q4 net income of $0.6 million, versus year-ago net loss of $1.0 million. Its total revenue slipped to $2.7 million from $2.8 million.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares rose 14.2% to $5.95 in pre-market trading after surging 29.28% on Friday.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 11.2% to $2.69 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q3 results. The company reported quarter-over-quarter growth in deliveries and guided Q4 deliveries of over 8,000 vehicles.
  • Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares rose 10.4% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after climbing 12.55% on Friday.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) rose 10.3% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after falling 14.83% on Friday.
  • Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares rose 10.2% to $15.75 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell MDA to Northern Private Capital for CAD $1 billion.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 10% to $112.11 in pre-market trading after the company's AXS-07 achieved its co-primary and key secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 trial in migraine patients.
  • Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) rose 6.6% to $25.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) rose 5% to $6.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) rose 4.6% to $28.00 in pre-market trading after receiving the FDA approval of BRACAnalysis CDx as companion diagnostic for lynparza in patients with germline BRCA-mutated metastatic pancreatic cancer.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 4% to $12.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE: SHO) rose 3.6% to $14.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) shares rose 3.4% to $8.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 3% to $14.40 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) fell 5.8% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.61% on Friday.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares fell 4.4% to $19.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.78% on Friday.
  • Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) fell 4.3% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after declining 15.83% on Friday.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell 4.2% to $4.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) fell 4% to $25.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) fell 3.8% to $8.75 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell 3.3% to $2.35 in pre-market trading.
  • The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 3.1% to $7.75 in pre-market trading after surging 32.89% on Friday.
  • Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) fell 3.1% to $39.00 in pre-market trading after rising 5.28% on Friday.

Posted-In: News Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

