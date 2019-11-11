20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares rose 8.5% to $21.75 in pre-market trading. Nektar Therapeutics presented data from first-in-human Phase 1a study on Novel T regulatory cell stimulator, NKTR-358 at the ACR 2019.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 8% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after the company was granted US Patent for piclidenoson in the treatment of osteoarthritis.
- Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) rose 8% to $21.54 in pre-market trading.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) rose 6.4% to $7.16 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.81% on Friday.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares rose 6.2% to $9.49 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised the lower end of its Galafold revenue guidance.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares rose 5.6% to $8.84 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to split into two independent publicly-traded companies.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) rose 5.6% to $10.69 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.47% on Friday.
- MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) rose 4.7% to $62.84 in pre-market trading.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) rose 4% to $12.74 in pre-market trading after falling 12.57% on Friday.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) rose 4% to $7.35 in pre-market trading.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) shares rose 3.8% to $9.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.80% on Friday.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) rose 3.6% to $42.66 in pre-market trading. PTC Therapeutics said Risdiplam Pivotal SUNFISH study demonstrated statistically significant improvement for patients with Type 2/3 spinal muscular atrophy.
- Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) shares rose 3.2% to $17.20 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) shares fell 55.4% to $37.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced updated clinical data from NC318 Phase 1/2 clinical trial presented at the SITC 2019.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) fell 10.1% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) reported a merger agreement to create a combined biopharmaceutical company.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) fell 6.3% to $8.75 after the company reported plans to suspend quarterly dividend.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) fell 3.8% to $64.00 in pre-market trading.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 3.4% to $13.11 in pre-market trading.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) fell 3.4% to $29.87.
- Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) fell 3.3% to $52.35 in the pre-market trading session.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.