20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2019 7:40am   Comments
Gainers

  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares rose 8.5% to $21.75 in pre-market trading. Nektar Therapeutics presented data from first-in-human Phase 1a study on Novel T regulatory cell stimulator, NKTR-358 at the ACR 2019.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 8% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after the company was granted US Patent for piclidenoson in the treatment of osteoarthritis.
  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) rose 8% to $21.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) rose 6.4% to $7.16 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.81% on Friday.
  • Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares rose 6.2% to $9.49 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised the lower end of its Galafold revenue guidance.
  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares rose 5.6% to $8.84 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to split into two independent publicly-traded companies.
  • Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) rose 5.6% to $10.69 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.47% on Friday.
  • MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) rose 4.7% to $62.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) rose 4% to $12.74 in pre-market trading after falling 12.57% on Friday.
  • Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) rose 4% to $7.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) shares rose 3.8% to $9.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.80% on Friday.
  • PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) rose 3.6% to $42.66 in pre-market trading. PTC Therapeutics said Risdiplam Pivotal SUNFISH study demonstrated statistically significant improvement for patients with Type 2/3 spinal muscular atrophy.
  • Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) shares rose 3.2% to $17.20 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) shares fell 55.4% to $37.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced updated clinical data from NC318 Phase 1/2 clinical trial presented at the SITC 2019.
  • Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) fell 10.1% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) reported a merger agreement to create a combined biopharmaceutical company.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) fell 6.3% to $8.75 after the company reported plans to suspend quarterly dividend.
  • Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) fell 3.8% to $64.00 in pre-market trading.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 3.4% to $13.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) fell 3.4% to $29.87.
  • Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) fell 3.3% to $52.35 in the pre-market trading session.

