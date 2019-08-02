26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares surged 17.1% today to $0.72 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $17.0 M.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) stock surged 15.4% today to $7.34. The market cap stands at $1.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on 2019-06-06, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $6.00.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares rose 15.3% today to $32.65. The market cap stands at $15.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on 2019-08-02, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- SVMK, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) stock rose 11.8% today to $18.45. The market cap stands at $2.1 B. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on 2019-08-02, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
- Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares rose 11.7% today to $88.25. The market cap stands at $13.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-08-02, the current rating is at Buy.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) stock rose 9.2% today to $0.50. The market cap stands at $15.7 M.
- Universal Display, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLED) shares increased by 4.1% today to $217.50. The market cap stands at $9.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Needham, on 2019-08-02, the current rating is at Hold.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares surged 4.0% today to $5.23. The market cap stands at $773.3 M.
- GrubHub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares rose 3.9% today to $69.20. The market cap stands at $6.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-31, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $68.00.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) stock increased by 2.4% today to $19.00. The market cap stands at $2.5 B. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $28.00.
- Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) shares rose 2.3% today to $27.50. The market cap stands at $836.2 M.
- SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock surged 2.3% today to $14.85. The market cap stands at $2.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-06-19, the current rating is at Market Perform.
Losers
- Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) stock fell 27.4% today to $5.51 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-06-07, the current rating is at Outperform.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares declined 16.7% today to $48.07. The market cap stands at $13.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on 2019-08-02, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $48.00.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares fell 10.3% today to $72.80. The market cap stands at $34.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on 2019-08-02, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) shares plummeted 10.2% today to $13.47. The market cap stands at $3.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on 2019-05-22, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $20.00.
- Seagate Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STX) shares plummeted 10.1% today to $41.61. The market cap stands at $12.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-06-27, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) shares decreased by 6.0% today to $256.00. The market cap stands at $20.8 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-06-07, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $275.00.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares declined 5.9% today to $1.74. The market cap stands at $15.2 M.
- Kemet, Inc. (NYSE: KEM) stock plummeted 3.2% today to $20.60. The market cap stands at $1.2 B.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares plummeted 2.8% today to $42.39. The market cap stands at $48.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Logitech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGI) stock fell 2.4% today to $40.01. The market cap stands at $6.9 B.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock plummeted 2.0% today to $89.65. The market cap stands at $18.7 B. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-07-19, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $94.00.
- Weibo, Inc. (NASDAQ: WB) shares fell 2.0% today to $36.55. The market cap stands at $8.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on 2019-07-17, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock fell 2.0% today to $29.26. The market cap stands at $32.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on 2019-08-01, the current rating is at Hold.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares fell 2.0% today to $161.65. The market cap stands at $100.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Cascend, on 2019-07-11, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $190.00.
