26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) shares rose 14.6 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.39 percent on Thursday.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) rose 9.7 percent to $21.75 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) rose 9.7 percent to $2.61 in pre-market trading after declining 8.46 percent on Thursday.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) shares rose 8.3 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading.
- Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) shares rose 6.4 percent to $106.00 in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported that the company is in preliminary merger talks with Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN).
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares rose 6.2 percent to $28.28 in pre-market trading.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) rose 5.8 percent to $155.99 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) rose 5.5 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) shares rose 5.1 percent to $12.23 in pre-market trading.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) rose 5.1 percent to $21.89 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan upgraded Kratos Defense from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $18 to $24.
- NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) rose 5 percent to $51.78 in pre-market trading. Novocure said the FDA has approved the NovoTTF-100L System in combination with pemetrexed plus platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advancedor metastatic pleural mesothelioma, or MPM — a cancer of the pleura, the protective lining of the lung.
- Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) shares rose 4.8 percent to $179.69 in pre-market trading.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 4.6 percent to $5.65 in pre-market trading after falling 4.09 percent on Thursday.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) rose 3.9 percent to $54.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 3.8 percent to $13.02 in pre-market trading.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 3.7 percent to $5.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.25 percent on Thursday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 3 percent to $201.35 in pre-market trading.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) rose 3 percent to $19.76 in pre-market trading. HP reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results and narrowed FY19 EPS guidance on the high-end of analyst estimates.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FHL) rose 2.9 percent to $11.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY20 forecast.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 2.6 percent to $9.97 in pre-market trading after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.
Losers
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) fell 10.5 percent to $2.13 in pre-market trading after climbing 30.77 percent on Thursday.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell 7.9 percent to $156.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) fell 7.3 percent to $3.28 in pre-market trading. RBC Capital downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $16 to $4.5.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares fell 6.7 percent to $49.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 2.6 percent to $15.38 in pre-market trading after rising 7.05 percent on Thursday.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) fell 2.4 percent to $125.70 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
