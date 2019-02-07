26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 22.1 percent to $10.40 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company also raised FY2019 sales guidance.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) rose 12.8 percent to $100.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY2019 earnings guidance.
- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) shares rose 10.5 percent to $64.90 in pre-market trading. BB&T and SunTrust agreed to combine in a $66 billion all-stock deal.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) rose 9.9 percent to $578.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also added $100 million to its buyback plan.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares rose 9 percent to $57.85 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak first-quarter sales guidance.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) rose 6.9 percent to $27.36 in pre-market trading after surging 130.42 percent on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Macrogenics from Sell to Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $39.
- GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) rose 5.9 percent to $88.88 in pre-market trading. GrubHub is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) rose 5.7 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading.
- Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) rose 4.7 percent to $22.30 in pre-market trading.
- Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) rose 4.7 percent to $85.00 in pre-market trading following Q4 earnings.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) rose 4.3 percent to $10.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.47 percent on Wednesday.
- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) shares rose 4.1 percent to $50.50 in pre-market trading. BB&T and SunTrust agreed to combine in a $66 billion all-stock deal.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares rose 3.9 percent to $5.35 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 3.7 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading after surging 10.05 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) fell 24.3 percent to $5.21 in pre-market trading.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) fell 14.5 percent to $10.95 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter earnings.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares fell 10.2 percent to $16.55 in pre-market trading. FireEye reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) fell 9.6 percent to $15.69 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak 2019 outlook. FCA’s 2018 adjusted EBIT came in at 6.7 billion euros.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) fell 7.2 percent to $82.00 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded Elastic from Buy to Neutral, while RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) fell 7.1 percent to $31.75 in pre-market trading despite reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 5.2 percent to $10.85 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.92 percent on Wednesday.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 5.2 percent to $9.20 in pre-market trading after declining 9.43 percent on Wednesday.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) fell 5.1 percent to $51.75 in pre-market trading.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 4.8 percent to $11.99 in pre-market trading. Tata Motors posted a loss of 269.93 billion rupees for the three months ended December 31, versus a year-ago profit of 11.99 billion rupees.
- Sonos, Inc.. (NASDAQ: SONO) fell 4.6 percent to $11.80 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed its CFO Michael Giannetto plans to retire. The company's first-quarter earnings beat estimates.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 3.5 percent to $4.93 in pre-market trading.
